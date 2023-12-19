Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest

CBS Celebrity

The death certificate of the television icon, who was known as the creator of the classic show 'All in the Family', reveals cardiac arrest as the cause of his death.

AceShowbiz - Oscar-nominated TV icon Norman Lear passed away from a cardiac arrest. The comedy writer - who was famed for creating 1970s sitcom "All in the Family" - passed away on December 5 aged 101.

The late star's official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate which has been obtained by TMZ. Congestive heart failure was also noted on the document as an underlying cause of death.

The legendary TV producer was known as a huge influence in the industry, and as well as "All in the Family", he was also behind the likes of "The Jeffersons", "[tGood Times]", "One Day at a Time", and "Maude".

His rep Matthew Lawrence revealed earlier this month he had died of natural causes.

George Clooney, Jane Fonda, and Jimmy Kimmel were among the stars who paid tribute to Norman. In a statement to Variety, George wrote, "It's hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes."

On the day of Norman's passing, Jane said, "Today is a very sad day. Norman Lear, a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy, has passed. My heart is heavy. I loved Norman."

Jimmy also penned a lengthy statement remembering Norman, and insisted the late producer's passing felt "unfair", despite the star outliving a century. Part of the talk show host's statement read, "Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known."

"He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn’t believe it. The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honours and pleasures of my life. We were all very lucky to have him."

