 

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest
CBS
Celebrity

The death certificate of the television icon, who was known as the creator of the classic show 'All in the Family', reveals cardiac arrest as the cause of his death.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oscar-nominated TV icon Norman Lear passed away from a cardiac arrest. The comedy writer - who was famed for creating 1970s sitcom "All in the Family" - passed away on December 5 aged 101.

The late star's official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to his death certificate which has been obtained by TMZ. Congestive heart failure was also noted on the document as an underlying cause of death.

The legendary TV producer was known as a huge influence in the industry, and as well as "All in the Family", he was also behind the likes of "The Jeffersons", "[tGood Times]", "One Day at a Time", and "Maude".

His rep Matthew Lawrence revealed earlier this month he had died of natural causes.

  Editors' Pick

George Clooney, Jane Fonda, and Jimmy Kimmel were among the stars who paid tribute to Norman. In a statement to Variety, George wrote, "It's hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes."

On the day of Norman's passing, Jane said, "Today is a very sad day. Norman Lear, a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy, has passed. My heart is heavy. I loved Norman."

Jimmy also penned a lengthy statement remembering Norman, and insisted the late producer's passing felt "unfair", despite the star outliving a century. Part of the talk show host's statement read, "Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known."

"He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn’t believe it. The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honours and pleasures of my life. We were all very lucky to have him."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable
Related Posts
Norman Lear to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Norman Lear to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable
  • Dec 19, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable

Amanda Bynes Backtracks After 'Taking a Pause' on New Podcast Shortly Following Its Release
  • Dec 19, 2023

Amanda Bynes Backtracks After 'Taking a Pause' on New Podcast Shortly Following Its Release

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest
  • Dec 19, 2023

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cardiac Arrest

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details Disney Hall Incident Where He Fell and Broke His Hip
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details Disney Hall Incident Where He Fell and Broke His Hip

John Boyega Not Interested in Replacing Jonathan Majors' Role in MCU
  • Dec 19, 2023

John Boyega Not Interested in Replacing Jonathan Majors' Role in MCU

Tom Brady Hilariously Blames His Mom After His Family Photo Was Found in TikToker's CVS Order
  • Dec 19, 2023

Tom Brady Hilariously Blames His Mom After His Family Photo Was Found in TikToker's CVS Order

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'

Jelly Roll and Wife Forget Their Wedding Date, Renew Vows to Fix 'Discrepancy'