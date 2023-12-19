 

Madison Beer Calls Out Men Who Abuse Their Power in Her Song 'King of Everything'

The 'Life Support' singer opens up about inspirations behind her music, admitting many of them came from her own experiences growing up in the music industry.

  Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer addresses misogyny on her song "King of Everything" - in particular "men in positions of power that I feel have maybe abused their power." The 24-year-old pop star unleashed her second studio LP "Silence Between Songs" in September, and she has now opened up about the inspiration for many of the lyrics.

"There's a few topics, honestly, within that song. There's the direct relationship I've had with a few people - many people - who are those men in positions of power that I feel have maybe abused their power or not been great with it… I don't quite know how to say it," she said to NME. "You know, [there are] things I've seen and been through where now I'm older, I'm like, 'That's crazy.' "

Beer also noted that the song reflected lonely existence for many who achieved huge fame or enormous wealth. She added, "Growing up around so many successful businessmen and big celebrities and billionaire managers and seeing how, like, truly lonely a lot of those people were."

  Editors' Pick

"How you could have all the success and money and whatever in the world, but if you're a miserable person, you're gonna be miserable no matter what. It was pretty eye-opening to me and something I always recognised. So yeah, in the least harsh way possible, we wrote 'King Of Everything' [about all of that]."

Beer previously spoke out against the misogynistic culture in the music industry and praised fellow artist Billie Eilish for drawing attention to the struggles in her music. She said, "I think the topics [Billie] touches on in her music are so prolific. She speaks about things that a lot of other artists don't and are maybe afraid to, which is valid because we've all been conditioned to be afraid of speaking about certain things."

