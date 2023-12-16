Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is not done with his anti-Semitic rant. The 46-year-old "Vultures" artist gave an unhinged speech to a crowd of people during an event taking place in Las Vegas on Friday, December 15.

The rapper said that "all the rich f**ks" in the room have their kids in "Zionist schools." He added that his daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, had destroyed couches in her house so she could join him on tour.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Ye told them, "It's 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world. 50 percent of our deaths is abortion, 25 per cent of us go to prison... raise your hand if you ever got an abortion. If we were in a Jewish... every mother would raise their hands."

"Who's going to make the hospitals, though? He's a Zionist, [Donald Trump]. This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that! They can't f**king touch me because God cover me," he continued. Telling the crowd to "shut the f**k up," he said, "I dont give a f**k about life or death, I get visitation with my kids," before adding, "F**k Balenciaga."

"North ripped up the motherf**king couches in the house' to be able to travel with her father on his trip," he further divulged.

Ye was recently under fire after wearing a black version of a KKK-style hood to his "Vultures" album listening party on Monday, December 11. The father of four initially wore a garment covering his face, before changing into the dark pointy black hood as the title track for the album played.

He also addressed allegations of his past anti-Semitic behavior on his song "Vultures", rapping, "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h."

