Kyle Richards Insists She Didn't Quit Drinking Due to Addiction in Cryptic Post

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards appeared to have insisted that she didn't quit drinking alcohol due to addiction. The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", who celebrated one year of sobriety a few months prior, shared a cryptic quote about drinking via social media.

On Saturday, December 16, the 54-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photo which had a message about alcoholism via Instagram Story. The message itself read, "You can just outgrow alcohol you know. You don't have to be an alcoholic or hit rock bottom. You are allowed to just wake up & decide to carve out a different path, any time you like."

However, Kyle did not specifically spill her intention in sharing the snap with her followers on Instagram. Furthermore, it remains unclear if she has been accused of having a drinking problem by social media users or people close to her.

The new Story came a few months after Kyle marked 12 months of sobriety. Back on July 15, she released a lengthy caption via Instagram to share a number of positive impacts that she received after not touching booze for 365 days.

"Today marks one year alcohol free for me," Kyle began writing. "A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn't want to drink. First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."

"I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I've learned that I still over share but at least I don't have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it," she continued.

"I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun and last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be," the Bravolebrity added. "It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age."

