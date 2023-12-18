 

Kyle Richards Insists She Didn't Quit Drinking Due to Addiction in Cryptic Post

Kyle Richards Insists She Didn't Quit Drinking Due to Addiction in Cryptic Post
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star, who celebrated one year of sobriety a few months prior, appears to have reminded others of the reason behind her decision to stop drinking.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards appeared to have insisted that she didn't quit drinking alcohol due to addiction. The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", who celebrated one year of sobriety a few months prior, shared a cryptic quote about drinking via social media.

On Saturday, December 16, the 54-year-old reality TV star uploaded a photo which had a message about alcoholism via Instagram Story. The message itself read, "You can just outgrow alcohol you know. You don't have to be an alcoholic or hit rock bottom. You are allowed to just wake up & decide to carve out a different path, any time you like."

However, Kyle did not specifically spill her intention in sharing the snap with her followers on Instagram. Furthermore, it remains unclear if she has been accused of having a drinking problem by social media users or people close to her.

Kyle Richards Instagram Story

Kyle Richards appeared to have reminded others about the reason behind her decision to stop drinking.

  Editors' Pick

The new Story came a few months after Kyle marked 12 months of sobriety. Back on July 15, she released a lengthy caption via Instagram to share a number of positive impacts that she received after not touching booze for 365 days.

"Today marks one year alcohol free for me," Kyle began writing. "A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn't want to drink. First and foremost, I didn't feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be. I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually."

"I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I've learned that I still over share but at least I don't have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it," she continued.

"I've learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I've learned I'm still fun and last but not least I've learned it was much easier than I thought it would be," the Bravolebrity added. "It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

Chris Martin Praised for Volunteering at Homeless Charity's Coffee Shop
Related Posts
Kyle Richards 'Definitely' Gives Estranged Husband Christmas Gift Despite Split

Kyle Richards 'Definitely' Gives Estranged Husband Christmas Gift Despite Split

Kyle Richards Says Her Split From Mauricio Umansky Isn't Over 'Fighting'

Kyle Richards Says Her Split From Mauricio Umansky Isn't Over 'Fighting'

Kyle Richards and Estranged Husband Amicable Enough to Spend Christmas Together

Kyle Richards and Estranged Husband Amicable Enough to Spend Christmas Together

Kyle Richards Has No Energy to Care About People's Opinions on Her Marriage Trouble

Kyle Richards Has No Energy to Care About People's Opinions on Her Marriage Trouble

Latest News
Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical
  • Dec 18, 2023

Jack Black Reveals Why He Thinks 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Should be Adapted Into Musical

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis Presley's Struggle With Insecurity
  • Dec 18, 2023

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis Presley's Struggle With Insecurity

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name
  • Dec 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

OneRepublic 'Gathering Loads of Songs for 2024'
  • Dec 18, 2023

OneRepublic 'Gathering Loads of Songs for 2024'

Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury
  • Dec 18, 2023

Bond Actor George Lazenby Hailed as 'Fighter' After Hospitalized With Head Injury

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour
  • Dec 18, 2023

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour

Most Read
Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died
Celebrity

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Sharon Osbourne Insists There Is 'No Shame' in Getting Plastic Surgery

Sharon Osbourne Insists There Is 'No Shame' in Getting Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare