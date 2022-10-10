 

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

The Yeezy designer, who has been making headlines for his social media tirade, is also banned from Twitter and Instagram for controversial comments that many deem as antisemitic.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has angered another public figure with his recent social media rants. Michael Rapaport is the latest celebrity who publicly calls out the rapper/designer, who has been making headlines for his social media tirade, following the musician's antisemitic remarks, which got Ye banned from Twitter.

In a scathing video, Michael put Ye on blast. "I defended you, you dusty prick," Michael said in the clip, which he shared on Sunday, October 9. "Kooky Kanye- what're you talking about 'defcon one'? Defcon two… See Jews, we know about Defcon 3."

The actor went on to say that he felt betrayed by the Yeezy designer as the comedian had backed him through other controversies. "I was there, I defended you when Pistol Pete Davidson was shagging your wife," he noted. "But this, this is unacceptable, you creep."

"You're not gonna be president," Michael continued. "I'm gonna be the one to tell you, to break the heart of your dream, you're never going to be president, you prick."

Michael's post arrived after Ye landed in hot water for allegedly making antisemitic remarks in a tweet which got him banned from Twitter. "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye wrote at the time. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter then removed the post and replaced it with an automated message that read, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules." A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Sunday, "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also got his Instagram account restricted after posting similar message on the platform on Friday night. In a since-deleted post, Ye shared a screenshot of an iMessage exchange with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. In the text exchange, Diddy asked Ye to "stop playing these internet games," to which Ye responded, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

Shortly after sharing the post, Instagram placed restrictions on Ye's account. A Meta spokesperson claimed in a statement to CNN Business on Saturday that the said post was deleted for "violating the company's policies and a restriction was placed on his account." The spokesperson, however, did not specify "what was objectionable about the content or what kind of restriction was imposed."

In response to that, Kanye took to Twitter to taunt Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms. "Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram," he tweeted alongside a picture of him hanging out with Mark, adding, "How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my n***a."

In a separate post, Ye penned, "Who you think created cancel culture?" Meanwhile, Elon Musk chimed in the reply as he wrote to the "Donda" artist, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

