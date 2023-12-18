 

Blake Lively Shares Joyful Photos From Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party

Cover Images/Roger Wong
While treating social media users to never-before-seen photos from her bestie's birthday bash, the former 'Gossip Girl' star showers the 'All Too Well' hitmaker with praise.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively has proudly shown how supportive Taylor Swift's friends are. A few days after celebrating her bestie's 34th birthday, the former "Gossip Girl" star shared joyful photos from the "All Too Well" hitmaker's star-studded party.

On Sunday, December 17, the 36-year-old actress made use of her Instagram account to upload a series of pictures from Taylor's birthday bash, which took place at a venue in New York City on December 13. In one of the photos, she could be seen sharing a sweet hug with Taylor while the singer was being presented with a birthday cake before blowing several candles.

Two other photos saw Blake striking some poses with Taylor and their model pal Gigi Hadid for group pictures together. In the snaps, Gigi was standing in between Blake, who was smiling from ear-to-ear, and Taylor, who appeared in good spirits throughout the bash. Meanwhile, Taylor was apparently missing in another picture that showed Blake taking a selfie with Gigi, who pouted her lips at the camera.

In the same post, Blake also released a number of snaps featuring other guests who were invited by Taylor to have some fun at the party. In addition to Blake and Gigi, the party guests included actress Zoe Kravitz, actor Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Teller and TV personality Antoni Porowski.

One of the snaps captured Zoe apparently holding the white birthday cake with candles and "birthday girl of the year" decoration on top of it and cheerfully singing in front of Taylor. In the meantime, the "Blank Space" songstress was seemingly clapping both of her hands. The two were surrounded by the other party guests, including Blake who stood next to the singer.

Along with the never-before-seen photos, the wife of actor Ryan Reynolds showered Taylor with praise in the caption of the post. She gushed, "Somehow, she's even better in real life." The actress went on to exclaim, "Happy, happy birthday to the one and only."

