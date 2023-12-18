 

Kanye West Spotted Hanging Out With Will Smith After Short Trip to Dubai

Kanye West Spotted Hanging Out With Will Smith After Short Trip to Dubai
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

In other news related to Ye, the 46-year-old 'Gold Digger' spitter lands in hot water over the price he sets for his latest Yeezy shoe design which looks like socks.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West met up with Will Smith following a quick trip to the Middle East. In a new picture circulating online, the two stars were seen posing for a picture with a woman aboard a Dubai first-class flight that landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 17.

In the snap, Ye was seen donning his signature all-black get-up. He also had a black scarf that he wrapped on his head. As for Will, the Oscar-winning actor was all smiles while looking casual in a blue tee.

It's shocking to see Ye just landing in the States from Saudi Arabia because the rapper was spotted in Las Vegas for his new album "Vultures" listening party on Friday. A day prior, Ye had a fun-filled outing with his wife Bianca Censori and his eldest daughter North West in Disneyland in Los Angeles.

  Editors' Pick

Will, meanwhile, returned to the States after performing at a music fest in Saudi Arabia alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff. The "King Richard" actor was also joined by his son Jaden Smith. It seemed Ye and Will went to Dubai for separate gigs and ran into each other on the flight home.

In other news related to Ye, the "Gold Digger" spitter landed in hot water over his latest Yeezy shoe design which looks like socks. The shoes, which mark the Yeezy designer's first product after his contract with Adidas was cut off, launched on Friday and priced at $200 for presale, prompting backlash from Internet users.

"YE $200 for a sock is crazy," one commenter fumed. "Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol," one other noted. Another user questioned, "Is it $200 per sock, or do you get a pair?" Someone else, meanwhile, said that people love Ye for his music, not for his socks.

Despite the backlash, former YEEZY lawyer and professor of Sneaker Law Kenneth Anand defended the pricing. "People who are criticizing the price on the Yeezy sock shoes may not understand the high cost of making quality products, especially for independent brands," he told Page Six. "By comparison, luxury brands Vetements and Balenciaga are both selling extremely similar, if not identical, sock shoes; the Yeezy models are cheaper by about $400 or more, so arguably Kanye could have raised his price."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Look Smitten to Each Other on a Stroll in NYC

Blake Lively Shares Joyful Photos From Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party
Related Posts
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album Release Delayed

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Squash Beef as They Share a Hug at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Squash Beef as They Share a Hug at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kanye West Yells 'Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!' During Anti-Semitic Rant at Las Vegas Event

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Latest News
Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child
  • Dec 18, 2023

Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap
  • Dec 18, 2023

Colin Jost Forced to Drag Wife Scarlett Johansson During Brutal 'SNL' Joke Swap

Anita Baker Defends Herself After She's Accused of Being 'Rude' During Houston Show
  • Dec 18, 2023

Anita Baker Defends Herself After She's Accused of Being 'Rude' During Houston Show

Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes
  • Dec 18, 2023

Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM
  • Dec 18, 2023

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
  • Dec 18, 2023

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Most Read
Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution
Celebrity

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Cher 'Completely' Unprepared When Boyfriend A.E. Crashed Into Her Life

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safe' After Benny Blanco Proves He Has No Hidden Motives

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Details the Amount of Drug He Had When He Died

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Johnny Depp Serving as Pallbearer at Shane MacGowan's Funeral Was Unplanned

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter

Tommy Lee Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman in Helicopter