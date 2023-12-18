Kanye West Spotted Hanging Out With Will Smith After Short Trip to Dubai

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West met up with Will Smith following a quick trip to the Middle East. In a new picture circulating online, the two stars were seen posing for a picture with a woman aboard a Dubai first-class flight that landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 17.

In the snap, Ye was seen donning his signature all-black get-up. He also had a black scarf that he wrapped on his head. As for Will, the Oscar-winning actor was all smiles while looking casual in a blue tee.

It's shocking to see Ye just landing in the States from Saudi Arabia because the rapper was spotted in Las Vegas for his new album "Vultures" listening party on Friday. A day prior, Ye had a fun-filled outing with his wife Bianca Censori and his eldest daughter North West in Disneyland in Los Angeles.

Will, meanwhile, returned to the States after performing at a music fest in Saudi Arabia alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff. The "King Richard" actor was also joined by his son Jaden Smith. It seemed Ye and Will went to Dubai for separate gigs and ran into each other on the flight home.

In other news related to Ye, the "Gold Digger" spitter landed in hot water over his latest Yeezy shoe design which looks like socks. The shoes, which mark the Yeezy designer's first product after his contract with Adidas was cut off, launched on Friday and priced at $200 for presale, prompting backlash from Internet users.

"YE $200 for a sock is crazy," one commenter fumed. "Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol," one other noted. Another user questioned, "Is it $200 per sock, or do you get a pair?" Someone else, meanwhile, said that people love Ye for his music, not for his socks.

Despite the backlash, former YEEZY lawyer and professor of Sneaker Law Kenneth Anand defended the pricing. "People who are criticizing the price on the Yeezy sock shoes may not understand the high cost of making quality products, especially for independent brands," he told Page Six. "By comparison, luxury brands Vetements and Balenciaga are both selling extremely similar, if not identical, sock shoes; the Yeezy models are cheaper by about $400 or more, so arguably Kanye could have raised his price."

