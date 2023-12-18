 

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM

Cam'ron Playfully Addresses His Meeting With Nia Long One Year After She Ignored His DM
The 'Hey Ma' rapper gets to meet the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum in person at Rich Paul's star-studded birthday bash, one year after he revealed that he shot with his shot with the actress following her split from Ime Udoka.

AceShowbiz - Cam'ron finally got to meet Nia Long in person, more than one year after he slid into her DMs. The rapper and the actress linked up at Rich Paul's recent 42nd birthday party in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on Saturday night, December 16.

At the star-studded birthday bash, which was attended by Rich's girlfriend Adele, LeBron James and Kevin Hart among other celebrity guests, Cam'ron and Nia greeted each other. They shared an embrace and even posed for pictures together.

Clearly proud to have met Nia, the "Oh Boy" spitter made use of his Instagram account to share the pictures from their meeting. "He want the scoop, she want the tea, I can not talk, we keeping it street!!" he jokingly teased about their meeting, before gushing over the actress, "@iamnialong aka Ni-Amore."

Cam'ron was never shy to show his feelings for Nia. Back in October 2022, he revealed that he shot his shoot with the actress amid her then-fiance Ime Udoka cheating scandal. He even took to Instagram to share his long DM to the "Big Momma's House" star.

"Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out," Cam'ron opened his message to Nia. "Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold," he continued, alluding to Ime's affair, "You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You're bigger and better [than] that."

Cam'ron went on reasoning why they should be together, "You're a queen, and by the way, I'm a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple. (Une vie a Vivre) that means 'we have one life to live.' Pardon my French lol."

"Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say 'Ni-amour'," he joked. "I leave you with this 'the most difficult thing is the decision o act the rest is merely technical.' Until the next time the sun rises and moon falls," the hip-hop star ended the letter, which he signed off with several heart emojis.

More than a year later, on December 5, Cam'ron said on his talk show "It Is What It Is" that Nia still left his message unopened. The 47-year-old musician admitted he was "perturbed for her."

