 

Billie Eilish Performs 'What Was I Made For?' on 'SNL' With Special Intro From 'Barbie' Filmmaker

NBC/Will Heath
In the December 16 episode, which marked her fourth appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', the Oscar winner belted out 'What Was I Made For?' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish offered emotional performances, including her hit song "What Was I Made For?", during her appearance in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live". The December 16 episode marked the Oscar-winner's fourth appearance on the popular NBC comedy series.

Prior to her performance of the hit ballad from "Barbie" movie, Billie was given a special introduction by host and "Barbie" star Kate McKinnon and "Barbie" filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who made a surprise cameo.

Billie opted for a casual look for her performance, donning a pink T-shirt and black pants. As she belted out the heartfelt ballad, her brother and collaborator FINNEAS played the piano. Billie made her performance even more touching with childhood movie clips from past and present "SNL" cast members, including Kate, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Following the emotional performance, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker expressed her holiday spirit with a soulful rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas". This time, the 21-year-old donned a red vest and a white shirt underneath. Once again, she was joined by her brother FINNEAS.

Fans were immediately raving over the performance. "ATEEEEEE ATE ATE. her voice is so beautiful," a fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "This may be my new favourite version of this song."

Billie additionally made appearances in some sketches in the episode. In one skit titled "Whiskers R We", the "bad guy" singer teamed up with Kate for a pet store's "Holiday Cat-tacular" adoption campaign.

Kate, who returned to "SNL" for the first time after exiting the show, portrayed animal lover Barbara DeDrew, while Billie joined as her trusty intern Paw-bree Hep-Purrn. The fun-filled skit saw them trying to find new owners for cats named Cindy Claw-ford, Cat Sajak and Furr-ell Williams, before realizing that they're actually mother and daughter. Billie also appeared in a musical sketch about a group of women working on a tampon farm.

