Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer gets heated during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, which she attends alongside her father Scott Kingsley Swift.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has got so into football these days since dating Travis Kelce and she couldn't hide her emotions during the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game. Attending the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the pop superstar appeared to cuss out after her boyfriend got pushed.

The Grammy winner got heated after Travis fell when he was about to make a touchdown in the endzone. The tight end was shoved by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant before seemingly tripping as the football careened past him.

In a clip from the game, Taylor jumped from her seat and seemingly shouted "f**k" in response to the tumble. It's unclear whether Travis flopped, which is a term for when a football player intentionally takes a dive in order to get a penalty call on the other team, but the referee didn't call for a penalty.

That wasn't the only time Taylor got frustrated during the Sunday, December 17 game. In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes looked for Travis in the back of the endzone, but the 34-year-old athlete saw the ball fall through his hands.

Travis was hit hard by the Patriots' Kyle Dugger after the drop but the play was legal and no penalty was awarded. Seemingly questioning the referee's call, Taylor appeared to say, "I wanna see [the play] back," from her box seat as seen on the FOX broadcast.

Taylor attended the Chiefs vs. Patriots game with her father Scott Kingsley Swift, who first met her boyfriend when the NFL star visited her during her "Eras Tour" stop in Argentina. The "Lover" songstress wore a white beanie with a red stripe featuring Travis' number and a Chiefs crewneck sweater with black tights underneath. With Taylor's support, Travis' team won the away game 21-17.

