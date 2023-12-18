Adele Puts on Busty Display for Rumored Husband Rich Paul's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Make You Feel My Love' songstress is caught on camera wearing a stylish black dress while attending the sports agent's 42nd birthday bash in West Hollywood.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele has dressed to the nines for Rich Paul's star-studded birthday party. While making an appearance at the bash along with other famous stars, the "Make You Feel My Love" songstress put on a busty display in a stylish outfit.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner was caught on camera leaving a venue in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, where her alleged husband Rich hosted his 42nd birthday party on Saturday night, December 16. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen showing off her cleavage in what appeared to be a black dress that came with a very low-cut neckline and white buttons.

Adele accessorized herself with a necklace and sparkling huge diamond ring. For her long blonde hair, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer let it loose, styled it into waves and parted it to the side. She also added full makeup, including long eyelashes, and polished her long fingernails in a white color.

In the meantime, Rich went with a more colorful ensemble. He proudly flaunted his toned abs in an unbuttoned long-sleeved light green shirt that had white and yellow graphics all over it. He also sported a pair of long black tailored pants, black shoes, a ring, necklace, a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and black sunglasses.

In addition to his rumored wife, Rich appeared to have had a blast with his pals during the birthday bash. Among them were basketball star LeBron James, who is one of Rich's Klutch clients. The athlete was pictured at the venue with his wife Savannah James walking close to him.

For the party, LeBron looked clean in a skin-tight long-sleeved black shirt that had a plunging V neckline and a pair of body-fitted long ivory pants. He also wore a huge necklace, black cowboy hat, gold wrist watch, a pair of dark shades and black sneakers with matching laces.

Rich also invited a number of other well-known figures. Among them were comedian Kevin Hart, who attended the party with his second wife Eniko Hart, actress Nia Long as well as hip-hop artist Cam'ron.

You can share this post!