 

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie
Cover Images/Dave Allocca/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 62-year-old actor and the 'Uncut Gems' star will appear on screen together for the first time in a currently untitled film which will be directed by Noah Baumbach.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney and Adam Sandler are to star in a new Netflix movie. The 62-year-old actor and the "Uncut Gems" star will appear on screen together for the first time in a currently untitled film from Noah Baumbach, who will direct the project from a script he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

According to Deadline, plot details are largely unknown but the movie will be a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults. The "Barbie" co-writer will also produce alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Meanwhile, George recently teased a new "Oceans" movie could be in the pipeline, 16 years after he last played Danny Ocean in "Ocean's 13". The "Boys in the Boat" filmmaker, who led a star-studded ensemble cast that also featured Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, told Uprox, "We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."

  Editors' Pick

Asked if the new movie would be titled "[mOcean's Fourteen]", Clooney replied, "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style'." The 'Ocean's' franchise is already expanding with a prequel film that features "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Danny Ocean's parents, a move that has been given the seal of approval by the "Ticket To Paradise" actor.

George said, "Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that. Ryan Gosling is my father. Now, when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly."

Producer Josey McNamara previously insisted that Margot and Ryan will "do right by" the franchise, which originated from the 1960 Rat Pack flick "Ocean's 11", and expressed his excitement at the duo sharing a screen again. He told Games Radar, "They're wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing. I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished
Related Posts
George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

George Clooney Determined to Accomplish His 'Big Goal' as Parent Before New Year

George Clooney's Children Believes He Swims for a Living Due to His 'Midnight Sky' Movie

George Clooney's Children Believes He Swims for a Living Due to His 'Midnight Sky' Movie

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move When His Kids Are Acting Up

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move When His Kids Are Acting Up

Latest News
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out
  • Dec 15, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished
  • Dec 15, 2023

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie
  • Dec 15, 2023

George Clooney and Adam Sandler Join Forces for New Netflix Movie

Kylie Jenner May Hint at Timothee Chalamet Split With This
  • Dec 15, 2023

Kylie Jenner May Hint at Timothee Chalamet Split With This

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively
  • Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively

Madonna Enlists Boyfriend Josh Popper for Steamy Act at Brooklyn Concert
  • Dec 15, 2023

Madonna Enlists Boyfriend Josh Popper for Steamy Act at Brooklyn Concert

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest

Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split