NeNe Leakes All Smiles at Birthday Dinner With Ex Nyonisela Sioh After Calling Him a Broke Cheater

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and the businessman, who confirm their breakup in June, spark reconciliation rumors after they celebrate the TV personality's 56th birthday together.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes celebrated her latest milestone by reuniting with ex Nyonisela Sioh. Despite previously calling him a "broke" cheater, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum looked happy during a birthday dinner with her former boyfriend.

The reality TV star, who turned 56 on Wednesday, December 13, was seen sitting next to the businessman while dining with friends at SHITO in Washington, DC. In a video shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, the former "Glee" star could be heard saying, "God has blessed me with another year 'round the sun and I am grateful."

It remains unclear whether NeNe has rekindled her romance with Nyonisela. However, nearly a month prior, she appeared to trash the Nyoni Couture owner. "Sis you can have him! TRUST ME…..it's not what you think," she wrote on Instagram Story captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "The bedroom sex is horrible, He's dumb, BROKE, A loser, A CHEATER, A LIER (sic) And a NARCISSIST. RUN WHILE YOU CAN."

NeNe and Nyonisela were reported to have broken up in June after dating for more than a year. Later in the same month, the two confirmed that they were no longer together but remained friendly as they hung out together in a video shared by Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

"People can be friends," NeNe said when pressed on their relationship status. Nyonisela, who was sitting next to NeNe on a couch, added, "She's single, I'm single. We're friends." He also declared, "She's back on market."

In July, NeNe revealed on the "Reality with the King" podcast that she and Nyonisela were taking a break. "Today, we are taking a break. We've been taking a break," she said at the time.

Noting that she was not entirely happy in her relationship with Nyonisela, she explained, "It's … things I'm not happy with, things he's not happy with. It's just not working at the moment." The actress went on joking, "He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead."

While it's not working, NeNe said she learned an important lesson from her time with Nyonisela. "My next relationship will be absolutely private," she stressed. "This was the most public I think I've ever been in any relationship - it's more public than Gregg's. And I just feel like it's just best to be private."

You can share this post!