Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out

Instagram Celebrity

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star and the 'Enola Holmes' actor are caught on camera locking lips while stopping at a gas station in New York City.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge seemingly have answered big questions about the nature of their relationship. The "Drivers License" hitmaker and the "Enola Holmes" actor appeared to confirm their romance rumors after they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss.

On Wednesday, December 12, the 20-year-old musician and the English heartthrob were photographed locking lips while stopping at a gas station in New York City. The twosome looked very much in love as they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

For the PDA-filled outing, Olivia and Louis wore coats and matching brown boots. The "Good 4 U" songstress completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, while her beau wore a green baseball cap.

The romance rumors between Olivia and Louis emerged in late October after photos circulating online showed the two packing on PDAs in London. The alleged new couple appeared had each of their arms behind one another's back, hugging and chatting in his hometown.

It was not clear when exactly the photos were taken, but it reportedly took place sometime over the Halloween weekend. Olivia, who is rumored to have previously dated Disney co-stars such as Ethan Wacker and Joshua Bassett, was seen wearing black cat ears, a bright red jacket and black pants, while Louis donned a bright yellow jacket and tan pants with his long hair slicked back during the outing.

Still, when asked about her relationship status, Olivia played coy. "I don't know! I don't kiss and tell. It's an interesting thing to think about. I understand it. I could sit here and be like, 'I don't get why people do that,' but I do it so often," she told Vogue when asked if she was currently single in an interview published in July.

