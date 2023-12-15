 

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out

The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star and the 'Enola Holmes' actor are caught on camera locking lips while stopping at a gas station in New York City.

  Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge seemingly have answered big questions about the nature of their relationship. The "Drivers License" hitmaker and the "Enola Holmes" actor appeared to confirm their romance rumors after they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss.

On Wednesday, December 12, the 20-year-old musician and the English heartthrob were photographed locking lips while stopping at a gas station in New York City. The twosome looked very much in love as they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

For the PDA-filled outing, Olivia and Louis wore coats and matching brown boots. The "Good 4 U" songstress completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, while her beau wore a green baseball cap.

The romance rumors between Olivia and Louis emerged in late October after photos circulating online showed the two packing on PDAs in London. The alleged new couple appeared had each of their arms behind one another's back, hugging and chatting in his hometown.

It was not clear when exactly the photos were taken, but it reportedly took place sometime over the Halloween weekend. Olivia, who is rumored to have previously dated Disney co-stars such as Ethan Wacker and Joshua Bassett, was seen wearing black cat ears, a bright red jacket and black pants, while Louis donned a bright yellow jacket and tan pants with his long hair slicked back during the outing.

Still, when asked about her relationship status, Olivia played coy. "I don't know! I don't kiss and tell. It's an interesting thing to think about. I understand it. I could sit here and be like, 'I don't get why people do that,' but I do it so often," she told Vogue when asked if she was currently single in an interview published in July.

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

Olivia Rodrigo Freaked Out After Accidentally Following Her Ex While Stalking His Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo Struggled With 'So Many Voices' in Her Head While Making Second Album

Olivia Rodrigo Fends Off Depression by Writing Song Every Day

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Assistant Wins Appeal to Bring Back Sexual Abuse Case Against Him
  Dec 15, 2023

Sam Ryder Resorts to 'Damage-Control Video' After Scrapping 'You're Christmas to Me' Visuals
  Dec 15, 2023

Zach Braff Still Turns to Florence Pugh for Fashion Advice Despite Split
  Dec 15, 2023

NeNe Leakes All Smiles at Birthday Dinner With Ex Nyonisela Sioh After Calling Him a Broke Cheater
  Dec 15, 2023

James Gunn Assures 'Superman: Legacy' Will Stay Away From 'Meaningless Cameo'
  Dec 15, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Appear to Confirm Romance by Locking Lips During a Day Out
  Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

