Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

The 29-year-old fitness trainer claims he embraces his faith to save himself as he declares God as his 'greatest ally' amid custody battle with the 'Nope' actress, who accuses him of domestic violence.

Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson is turning to God in the tumultuous time. The fitness instructor reveals that he has got baptized and repented amid his custody battle with the actress, who accused him of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, December 14, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a post featuring him in the gym. The caption, meanwhile, was all about how he embraces his faith while dealing with his personal issues.

"God is & will always be your greatest ally," Darius declared. "I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days. Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back."

"He's surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you," so he claimed, before sharing, "Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus."

Saying that he did it to save himself, the father of one realized that he still has a long way to go "to be fulfilled." He added, "But the work doesn't stop, there's so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step."

He concluded his post with the bible verse Acts 2:38, which reads, "Then Peter said unto them, 'Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.' "

Keke was granted a restraining order against Darius in November after claiming that she was "very concerned" about being able to keep their son safe without measures in place. In the documents, she detailed an incident where Darius allegedly broke into her home following their split and he even almost hit her with her car.

The former pair have recently agreed to meditate on the custody issues privately, but the TRO "remains in full force and effect." The hearing, which was previously scheduled for December 5, is pushed back to January because Darius' lawyer is not available.

