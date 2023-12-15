Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

To celebrate the holiday season, the 'Vultures' rapper takes his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian, to the Mouse House alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is on daddy duty. To celebrate the holiday season, the "Vultures" rapper took his daughter North West to Disneyland alongside his wife Bianca Censori on Thursday, December 14.

In a fan-taken video that circulated online, the "Gold Digger" rapper and his family members could be seen walking toward the entrance gates of the "Happiest Place on Earth" in Anaheim, California.

For the outing, Ye went with his go-to style in an all-black outfit. The 46-year-old rapper donned black pants, a long-sleeved top and a partial head covering. As for Bianca, the Yeezy architectural designer returned to her signature fashion choice, a white spaghetti-strap bodysuit. The 28-year-old paired the look with yellow boots and an oversized black tote.

Meanwhile, North opted for a casual look. The 10-year-old, whom Ye shares with former wife Kim Kardashian, rocked an oversized black graphic T-shirt and pants. North was all smiles during the getaway at the Mouse House. The young girl showed her bond with her stepmom as they enjoyed their churros. Another picture also featured the duo holding hands while walking.

The Disneyland outing came a few days after North made her rap debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's new album "Vultures" listening party in Miami. At the fun-filled event taking place at Wynwood Marketplace on Monday, North introduced herself in front of the guests as she spitted her bars, "I love it here/ we gonna take over the year for another year/ it's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie," while Ye, who was standing next to her, smiled and nodded.

North made the crowd roar as she rapped, "Don't try to test me/ it's gonna get messy/ it's gonna get messy/ just bless me." In addition to North, Ye's other kids, including Chicago and Saint, attended the listening party.

