 

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West

Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland Outing With Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North West
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

To celebrate the holiday season, the 'Vultures' rapper takes his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian, to the Mouse House alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is on daddy duty. To celebrate the holiday season, the "Vultures" rapper took his daughter North West to Disneyland alongside his wife Bianca Censori on Thursday, December 14.

In a fan-taken video that circulated online, the "Gold Digger" rapper and his family members could be seen walking toward the entrance gates of the "Happiest Place on Earth" in Anaheim, California.

For the outing, Ye went with his go-to style in an all-black outfit. The 46-year-old rapper donned black pants, a long-sleeved top and a partial head covering. As for Bianca, the Yeezy architectural designer returned to her signature fashion choice, a white spaghetti-strap bodysuit. The 28-year-old paired the look with yellow boots and an oversized black tote.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, North opted for a casual look. The 10-year-old, whom Ye shares with former wife Kim Kardashian, rocked an oversized black graphic T-shirt and pants. North was all smiles during the getaway at the Mouse House. The young girl showed her bond with her stepmom as they enjoyed their churros. Another picture also featured the duo holding hands while walking.

The Disneyland outing came a few days after North made her rap debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's new album "Vultures" listening party in Miami. At the fun-filled event taking place at Wynwood Marketplace on Monday, North introduced herself in front of the guests as she spitted her bars, "I love it here/ we gonna take over the year for another year/ it's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie," while Ye, who was standing next to her, smiled and nodded.

North made the crowd roar as she rapped, "Don't try to test me/ it's gonna get messy/ it's gonna get messy/ just bless me." In addition to North, Ye's other kids, including Chicago and Saint, attended the listening party.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized and Repents Amid Abuse Allegations

Brooke Mueller Not 'Out of the Picture' in Raising Her Kids Despite Charlie Sheen's Claims
Related Posts
Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Latest News
'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke
  • Dec 15, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Blasted for 'Pedophile' Joke

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album
  • Dec 15, 2023

Doja Cat Claims 'Tacky' Satanist Allegation 'Discredits' the Hard Work for Her Album

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44
  • Dec 15, 2023

Rosario Dawson to Become First-Time Grandmother at Age 44

Victoria Beckham Gets Emotional Over Final Scene on Netflix's 'Beckham'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Victoria Beckham Gets Emotional Over Final Scene on Netflix's 'Beckham'

Lala Kent Shuts Down Speculations She's 'Jealous' of Ariana Madix
  • Dec 15, 2023

Lala Kent Shuts Down Speculations She's 'Jealous' of Ariana Madix

Brooke Mueller Not 'Out of the Picture' in Raising Her Kids Despite Charlie Sheen's Claims
  • Dec 15, 2023

Brooke Mueller Not 'Out of the Picture' in Raising Her Kids Despite Charlie Sheen's Claims

Most Read
George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills
Celebrity

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Mama June Gets Custody of Late Anna Cardwell's Kid Amid Mental Struggles After Daughter's Death

Summer Walker 'Offended' by Pregnancy Rumors After Lil Meech's Baby Claim

Summer Walker 'Offended' by Pregnancy Rumors After Lil Meech's Baby Claim

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral