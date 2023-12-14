Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The model wife of Justin Bieber is targeted by the former Disney star's fans, known as Selenators, for allegedly copying the singer/actress with her initial nail art.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - The drama between Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and Selena Gomez seemingly will never end. The model wife of Justin Bieber was recently targeted by Selenators for allegedly copying the singer/actress with her initial nail art.

The drama started after Hailey posted on Instagram Stories a boomerang video where she flaunted her "cute nail art" which was an initial R. "we had cute nail art at our holiday party last night. R for @rhode," she wrote over the video.

Upon catching wind of the video, some fans accused Hailey of copying the "Only Murders in the Building" star, who recently showed off her B ring amid her romance with Benny Blanco. "i don't fw selena rn but damn.. hailey really does consistently copy selena for attention," one commenter said. "I really think shes in love with Selena. Justin and Selena are over it, but she isnt lol this is SO funny," another blasted Hailey, while someone called her "insecure."

However, some fans of Hailey came to her defense as they pointed out that the Rhode founder has been wearing a bracelet with a gold B pendant, which is for Bieber, for months. "Ya'll funny as hell lmao. Hailey is always wearing letters so how does selena own that? Ya'll love to act like Hailey is copying selena when 99% of the time it's a big reach. Fun Fact: Selena got the B ring from the Same person that made Haileys J and B jewelry," someone said, referring to designer Alex Moss.

"Why are you comparing it to Selena's ring? Since she has been wearing a necklace with the letter B for months? figure out what to do," another echoed the sentiment. "Yall are so delusional this was for her company party. Crazy how she's always wore B rings and jewelry that has justins first AND last name on it and y'all hated on her then selena does it and crickets and now that she does this for her rhode Christmas party yall bark. Touch some grass including popfaction lol," one other noted.

