Kroy Biermann Lashes Out at 'Narcissist' Kim Zolciak in Footage of Explosive Fight

In newly-unearthed clip from the on-and-off couple's altercation in November, the former NFL star accuses his estranged wife of hooking up with other men while speaking to cops.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann went ballistic during an explosive altercation with Kim Zolciak which forced one of their children to call police. In bodycam footage of the incident, the former NFL star ranted against his estranged wife in front of the officers.

The video obtained by TMZ shows the 38-year-old flying into a rage when the cops showed up at their house. "There's no money, there's no house...," he screamed while standing outside their Georgia mansion, which is currently on the market for $56 million.

"We're getting divorced one day and we're not the next!" he said, before accusing Kim of hooking up with other men. He claimed, "She's f**king other men."

When asked by the reporting officer what his and Kim's argument was about, Kroy yelled, "Our life. Our life! And it's f**king destroyed!" The officer then asked him why he was so "heated," to which he replied, "Because our life is destroyed!"

The former professional football player then angrily explained that the argument started because of the former Housewife's "inability to solve" or "address" problems. He added, "It's nothing but an act. It's all a bunch of bulls**t." He then said while pointing at Kim who was sitting in her vehicle multiple yards away, "This is narcissistic behavior."

The video then cuts to the officer speaking to Kim, who tearfully told the officer that the argument started after she told Kroy she "wanted a divorce" and for their marriage to be "over." She said while wiping tears from her eyes, "He's just been screaming at me for like two hours like a crazy person."

She claimed that Kroy wouldn't "let her leave" the house that morning and "jumped in front of" her vehicle to block her from driving away. Once she was able to leave the property, she walked "in [her] robe down the street" and sought help from her neighbors.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star claimed, "I was yelling for help from my neighbors, 'Please somebody help me.' I mentally, physically, emotionally cannot take it any longer."

As reported before, Kim and Kroy had an "extremely loud" fight on November 20, prompting their young child to call 911. However, only one week later, the pair were spotted out on a date. They have been dealing with financial issues amid their marital woes.

