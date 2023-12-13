 

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
Instagram
Celebrity

The K-pop boyband, which is made up of members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton, have been appointed by the luxury French fashion brand as its new house ambassadors.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - RIIZE have been named as the newest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. The K-pop boyband, which is made up of members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton, have been appointed by the luxury French fashion house in an Instagram post that featured images of the group in outfits featuring the famous Louis Vuitton monogram.

A caption for the joint post read, "Embodying the audacious spirit of the Maison, House Ambassadors RIIZE lend their bold attitude to the graphic pieces of Louis Vuitton menswear."

The fashion house explained that the "group has garnered significant attention for its trendsetting and confident fashion style." Louis Vuitton told Women's Wear Daily, "Their comfortable and liberating fashion choices have already piqued interest in the fashion world, and they are eagerly anticipating future collaborations and adventures with Louis Vuitton."

  Editors' Pick

RIIZE are the latest South Korean stars to join the house and follow in the footsteps of K-pop icons BTS (Bangtan Boys), who were collectively signed to Louis Vuitton in April 2021 and appeared in the brand's runway show in July of the same year. The fashion firm has strengthened its ties in South Korea with a monumental show in Seoul earlier this year, turning the landmark Jamsugyo Bridge into a runway.

RIIZE are just three songs into their career but have quickly gained popularity, with their debut single "Get a Guitar" selling over one million copies in its first week. They debuted as a seven-piece in September although the member Seunghan announced an indefinite hiatus last month after his private social media posts were shared.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again