 

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW

Pamela Anderson Surprised by People's Reactions to Her No Makeup Look at PFW
Cover Images
Celebrity

Earlier this month, the 56-year-old actress 'Baywatch' icon caused a stir by going makeup-free at the event earlier this year and was surprised by the reaction it generated.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson "didn't think anyone would notice" that she wasn't wearing makeup at Paris Fashion Week. The "Baywatch" icon caused a stir by going makeup-free at the event earlier this year and was surprised by the reaction it generated.

Pamela told British Vogue, "I didn't really even think anyone would notice. I was going it more for me than anything. I was just like, Why am I putting so much effort into this? Why am I in a makeup chair for three hours? "

  Editors' Pick

The 56-year-old actress also went bare-faced at the British Fashion Awards in London last week and explained that she takes a relaxed approach when it comes to skincare. Pamela said, "I'm not really a regimented person; it’s a couple of products. I have my facewash in the shower, I have to put [my products] in different places, I'm not going to sit in front of the sink and do some kind of ritual."

Pamela was known for her eccentric fashion choices at the height of her fame during the 1990s and joked about the lasting legacy of some of her outfits. She said, "There's a few red-carpet moments that ended up as Halloween costumes and I'm just going to take that as a compliment."

Pamela has now entered a "new era" in her life and is far more confident in her own skin. She said, "I think it's a self-acceptance time of my life, just peeling back the layers it's almost like a fresh slate. I thought I was retired, but it hasn’t ended up that way. This is a whole new chapter."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Expands Rare Beauty to Body Care

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
Related Posts
Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson Applauded by Jamie Lee Curtis for Going Makeup-Free at Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Pamela Anderson Too Distraught to Watch Her Documentary

Pamela Anderson Needs 'Two Hours' to Apply Her 'Natural' Look

Pamela Anderson Needs 'Two Hours' to Apply Her 'Natural' Look

Pamela Anderson Loves 'No Strings Attached' in Self-Rewards

Pamela Anderson Loves 'No Strings Attached' in Self-Rewards

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again