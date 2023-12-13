 

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
Facebook
Celebrity

The rapper-turned-adult-content-creator, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, flaunts her baby bump in a photo from Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan's campaign.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie is proud mom-to-be. The rapper and social media personality has flaunted her baby bump in a new photo from Marc Jacobs Campaign, which in turn she used to reveal the gender of her baby.

On Tuesday, December 12, the 20-year-old took to he Instagram page to share an image from her photoshoot for Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan's campaign. In the picture, she put her bare baby bump on display as she rocked a blue crop top with several cutouts and matching, low-rise trousers from the brand.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" raptress sat on a motorcycle with pink exhaust fuming in the background. She turned her head to look back while caressing her chest with one of her hands. In the caption, the expectant mother simply wrote, "It's a girl," with a bow emoji and several heart emojis.

  Editors' Pick

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has been named the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacob's collaboration with Barragan. She revealed her pregnancy last month by sharing on Instagram a pair of photos showing her baby bump.

In the November 2 post, the OnlyFans creator snapped her selfies in the mirror while wearing a tight white T-shirt that highlights her belly and a pair of gray sweatpants. She left the post captionless, letting the images speak for themselves.

Earlier this month, she paraded her baby bump during her first public outing since the pregnancy reveal. The "Dr. Phil" alum sported a black crop top and green pants, putting her growing belly and an array of tattoos on her body on display, when leaving her home in Los Angeles.

Bhabie, who found fame after coining the catchphrase "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" on "Dr. Phil" in 2016, seemingly began dating Le Vaughn in 2020. TMZ reported in April that they got tattoos of each other's names.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
Related Posts
Bhad Bhabie Flashes Baby Bump in First Public Outing Since Pregnancy Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Flashes Baby Bump in First Public Outing Since Pregnancy Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Announces Pregnancy by Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Bhad Bhabie Announces Pregnancy by Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Bhad Bhabie Goes on Full Rant After Chief Keef's Baby Mama Shades Her Over Tattoos

Bhad Bhabie Goes on Full Rant After Chief Keef's Baby Mama Shades Her Over Tattoos

Bhad Bhabie Gives Her Mom Lap Dance at 20th Birthday Celebration

Bhad Bhabie Gives Her Mom Lap Dance at 20th Birthday Celebration

Latest News
Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
  • Dec 13, 2023

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
  • Dec 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
  • Dec 13, 2023

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Most Read
Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing
Celebrity

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere