Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

The rapper-turned-adult-content-creator, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, flaunts her baby bump in a photo from Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan's campaign.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie is proud mom-to-be. The rapper and social media personality has flaunted her baby bump in a new photo from Marc Jacobs Campaign, which in turn she used to reveal the gender of her baby.

On Tuesday, December 12, the 20-year-old took to he Instagram page to share an image from her photoshoot for Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan's campaign. In the picture, she put her bare baby bump on display as she rocked a blue crop top with several cutouts and matching, low-rise trousers from the brand.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" raptress sat on a motorcycle with pink exhaust fuming in the background. She turned her head to look back while caressing her chest with one of her hands. In the caption, the expectant mother simply wrote, "It's a girl," with a bow emoji and several heart emojis.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has been named the new face of Heaven by Marc Jacob's collaboration with Barragan. She revealed her pregnancy last month by sharing on Instagram a pair of photos showing her baby bump.

In the November 2 post, the OnlyFans creator snapped her selfies in the mirror while wearing a tight white T-shirt that highlights her belly and a pair of gray sweatpants. She left the post captionless, letting the images speak for themselves.

Earlier this month, she paraded her baby bump during her first public outing since the pregnancy reveal. The "Dr. Phil" alum sported a black crop top and green pants, putting her growing belly and an array of tattoos on her body on display, when leaving her home in Los Angeles.

Bhabie, who found fame after coining the catchphrase "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" on "Dr. Phil" in 2016, seemingly began dating Le Vaughn in 2020. TMZ reported in April that they got tattoos of each other's names.

