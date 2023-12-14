 

Fate of Andre Braugher's Character on 'The Residence' Still Undecided Following His Death

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' alum was only partly through filming the upcoming Netflix series from Shondaland when the drama was shut down by the writers and actors' strikes earlier this year.

  Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andre Braugher is set to be seen on screens again soon as the late actor was halfway through filming a murder mystery when he died. The Emmy-winning star, who was best known to many of his younger fans for playing Captain Raymond Holt on comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", died aged 61 on Monday, December 11 after a brief illness.

At the time of his passing, he was only partly through filming "The Residence", a White House-set murder mystery described by its maker Netflix as "a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion."

The drama was shut down by the writers and actors' strikes that brought Hollywood to a standstill earlier this year. It's the work of executive producer and showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, and only four episodes of its eight-episode order had been shot before filming was suspended during the early days of the walkouts more than six months ago.

The series had been slated to return to production on January 2 but in light of Andre's death it is unclear whether "The Residence" will keep that date or give the cast and crew more time to recover from the shock of his passing. Deadline reported it is "too soon to speculate whether Braugher's character will be written off or recast for the remaining four episodes."

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's book "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House", the show is billed as "a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion." After a dead body is found, an eccentric detective played by Uzo Aduba comes in to investigate 157 suspects attending a State Dinner.

Andre plays one of the main characters, White House Chief Usher AB Wynter, as part of a cast that also includes Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault and Mary Wiseman.

