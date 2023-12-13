Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Shortly after being spotted meeting up with the Russian model in Miami, the retired NFL player is pictured hanging out with a blonde beauty at an Art Basel Miami Beach party.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady appeared to have had his eyes on a woman who is not Irina Shayk. Shortly after reuniting with the Russian model, the retired NFL player seemingly "focused on" another model at a star-studded party.

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, December 12, a number of onlookers spilled that they caught the 46-year-old athlete having an apparently nice interaction with one particular model, who had blonde hair, when he attended an Art Basel Miami Beach party on Friday. During the bash, which was hosted by billionaire entrepreneur Wayne Bosh, he was spotted hanging out with the model, who appeared to be in her twenties.

The outlet obtained and published a number of pictures from the party. In the snaps, Tom, who also greeted actor Leonardo DiCaprio and other models during the bash, could be seen sitting next to the blonde woman. The two, who enjoyed the party in the VIP section, were joined by the woman's female pal, who had dark-colored hair. Tom was wearing a short-sleeved black tee while the blonde beauty looked stunning in her short pink dress.

About Tom and the mystery woman's interaction that night, the sources revealed, "Girls were going over to talk to Tom. There were a lot of women chatting him up, and vying for his attention, but he seemed most focused on her." It was also said that Tom was "escorting" the blonde woman "on her way out" before he was seen "exiting a different way." Later on, he reportedly "went home" while the model and a group of her friends "went to LIV nightclub."

Earlier on Friday night, December 8, Tom reunited with Irina as they were spotted together at a gas station in Miami. In pictures making their rounds online, she was seen standing next to a car while he was sitting on the driver's seat.

Irina and Tom were romantically linked for the first time in July after attending a wedding in Sardinia, Italy. Over the following months, they hung out in Los Angeles, London and New York. However, they never publicly confirmed their romance. In October, it was reported that Irina and Tom's romance came to an end.

Tom is a father to Jack, whom he has with actress Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin and Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. In the meantime, Irina is a mother to daughter Lea, whom she welcomed with ex-partner Bradley Cooper back in 2017.

You can share this post!