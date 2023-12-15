Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Unveiled to Be Lung Cancer

NBC Celebrity

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, but at the time, his publicist only announced that he died from a brief illness.

AceShowbiz - Andre Braugher's cause of death has finally been revealed. A representative for the two-time Emmy winner, who starred on TV series such as "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Men of a Certain Age", confirmed that the actor died of lung cancer.

Andre passed away on Monday, December 11, and at the time, his publicist only announced that he died from a brief illness. On Thursday, however, his rep revealed that Andre had been diagnosed with the disease "a few months" prior.

A number of celebrities paid tributes to Andre upon learning of his passing. One in particular was Terry Crews, who penned on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent."

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship," he added. "Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Fellow "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, Melissa Fumero, wrote on her own post, "I will remember all the advice you gave me." She added, "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed."

"I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family," she continued. "I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I'd see you again."

Andre, who was born in Chicago, was also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton on the police drama series "Homicide: Life on the Street" (1993-1999) and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. on the comedy-drama series "Men of a Certain Age" (2009-2011). He also had supporting roles in films such as "Glory" (1989), "Primal Fear" (1996), "City of Angels" (1998), "Frequency" (2000), "Duets" (2000), "Poseidon" (2006), "The Mist" (2007), "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007), "Salt" (2010), "The Gambler" (2014) and "She Said" (2022).

