Mama June's Daughter Anna Secretly Married Upon Learning of Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon's late daughter Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee secretly got married upon learning of her cancer diagnosis. According to TMZ, Chickadee tied the knot with her partner, Eldridge Toney, back on March 4.

Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January, wed Eldridge in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The wedding was officiated by her sister Pumpkin's husband and attended by their close family and a camera crew recording footage for their WE tv reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot".

Anna died on Saturday, December 9 at the age of 29. Confirming her death was Mama June on Sunday on Instagram. Sharing a family photograph, she penned, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't (sic)."

"We will will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," she added. "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

One day prior to that, Mama June shared a plea to her Instagram followers. "Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayer," she wrote.

