 

Mama June's Daughter Anna Secretly Married Upon Learning of Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Mama June's Daughter Anna Secretly Married Upon Learning of Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The wedding was officiated by her sister Pumpkin's husband and attended by their close family and a camera crew recording footage for their WE tv reality show, 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon's late daughter Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee secretly got married upon learning of her cancer diagnosis. According to TMZ, Chickadee tied the knot with her partner, Eldridge Toney, back on March 4.

Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January, wed Eldridge in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The wedding was officiated by her sister Pumpkin's husband and attended by their close family and a camera crew recording footage for their WE tv reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot".

  Editors' Pick

Anna died on Saturday, December 9 at the age of 29. Confirming her death was Mama June on Sunday on Instagram. Sharing a family photograph, she penned, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't (sic)."

"We will will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," she added. "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

One day prior to that, Mama June shared a plea to her Instagram followers. "Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayer," she wrote.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances
Related Posts
Mama June's Daughter Anna Lost Battle With Cancer at 29

Mama June's Daughter Anna Lost Battle With Cancer at 29

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch

Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Blasted Over Her 5-Year-Old Child's 'Unhealthy' Lunch

Mama June Claps Back at Hater Criticizing Her NSFW Content Amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle

Mama June Claps Back at Hater Criticizing Her NSFW Content Amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle

Mama June Takes It 'One Day at a Time' as She Shares Upsetting Update on Daughter Alana's Cancer

Mama June Takes It 'One Day at a Time' as She Shares Upsetting Update on Daughter Alana's Cancer

Latest News
Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's
  • Dec 12, 2023

Anne Hathaway Doubts Her Scrapped 'Barbie' Movie Could've Lived Up to Greta Gerwig's

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee
  • Dec 12, 2023

Taylor Swift Praised for 'Setting an Example' With $1M Donation to Tornado Victims in Tennessee

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role
  • Dec 12, 2023

Charlie Sheen Reveals Concerns With Sons' Habit Amid His 'Single Dad' Role

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party
  • Dec 12, 2023

Travis Kelce to Go All Out for Taylor Swift's Upcoming Birthday Party

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke
  • Dec 12, 2023

Cecily Strong Backed Out of 'SNL' Cold Open Due to 'Uncomfortable' Anti-Semitic Joke

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit
  • Dec 12, 2023

Andy Cohen Makes Fun of His Viral Jingle Ball Outfit

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Taylor Swift Spending Over $10M to Have Her London Mansion Renovated

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Was in 'So Much Pain' Prior to Death

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer 'Wears Trauma Like a Dolce Gabbana Coat' After Split From Abusive Baby Daddy

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Tony Romo Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs vs. Bills Game Amid Proposal Rumor

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suspected of Pulling PR Stunt With Benny Blanco Romance

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Ryan O'Neal's Son Pledges to Take Care of Dad's Beloved Dogs Following His Death

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing