Mama June's Daughter Anna Lost Battle With Cancer at 29

Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon's child, Anna Cardwell a.k.a. Chickadee has sadly left this world. The oldest daughter of the reality TV star passed away at the age of 29 after losing her battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

Confirming Anna's death was Mama June on Sunday, December 10. Sharing a family photograph on Instagram, the TV personality wrote, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't (sic)."

"We will will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," she added. "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

One day prior to that, Mama June shared a plea to her Instagram followers. "Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayer," she penned.

The first to confirm Anna's cancer diagnosis was her younger sister, Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo. Making use of Instagram Story in March, the former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star said, "& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. no matter how famous they are." The 17-year-old continued to pen, "yes, I'm very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."

According to TMZ, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Family sources informed the outlet that she was initially complaining about stomachaches. After conducting several tests, the cancer was reportedly found in her liver, kidney and lung.

