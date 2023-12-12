 

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter
The 'Level Up' songstress and her athlete husband, who already share two children together, announce the arrival of their new bundle of joy by sharing a photo of the baby girl sleepling soundly.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed a new addition to their family. Having welcomed their third child together, the "Level Up" singer and her athlete husband treated fans to the first close-up look at their newborn daughter.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, December 11, the married couple shared a photo of their new bundle of joy sleeping soundly in a black onesie. The baby girl also had a beanie with the word "Amora" written on it.

In the caption of the post, Ciara and Russell revealed the full name of the infant, "Amora Princess Wilson," adding, that she was born weighing 9lbs 1oz. The pair then concluded their message, "We Love You so much!"

Many have since reacted to the happy news. One in particular was rapper/actor Ludacris, who raved, "God Is Good." Lily Collins exclaimed, "Eeeeeeee that's sooooo exciting!! Love you mama xxx." Winnie Harlow commented, "Angel [red heart emoji] congratulations."

Ciara first announced her pregnancy via Instagram on August 8. Sharing a black-and-white and silhouette video featuring her baby bump, she penned, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib (sic)."

Russell himself made the announcement on his own Instagram page by sharing the same video. Along with the footage, he wrote in the caption, "That's just How We Roll." He was making a reference to his wife's song titled "How We Roll".

Ciara and Russell already share two children together, 3-year-old Win and 6-year-old Sienna. In addition to the two, the singer has 9-year-old Future with her former partner and rap star Future.

