Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

The 'Vampire' singer is defended by her devotees after some Internet users took to social media to make fun of her singing during her performances in the latest episode of the NBC comedy show.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's fans jumped to her defense against online trolls. The "Vampire" singer was defended by her devotees after some Internet users took to social media to make fun of her singing during her performances in the Saturday, December 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live".

During the episode, the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" alum hit the stage to belt her hits including a solo piano version of "Vampire" and a theatrical rendition of "All-American B***h". Despite slaying the performances, trolls found some things to mock about.

"I love her with all my heart, and ik it's a hard song, butttttt," one said on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Olivia's slow version of "Vampire". Another naysayer seemingly thought the singer should have just lip synced, noting, "let's normalize lip syncing again."

One other wrote, "she graduated from the taylor swift school for singing." Meanwhile, a hater laughed at Olivia's singing by simply tweeting, "LMFNDJAGFAFAAOOO."

After noticing the hate comments, fans quickly defended the 20-year-old songstress against the haters. "i don't hear the problem she sounds fine. she's honestly come so far from her ability in the sour era, like compare her good 4 u performance at the vmas to this and there's no denying that she's come so far," a fan wrote. "i don't think people realize how hard singing live is!! especially when she's dancing around and everything."

"i'm so confused. she sounds absolutely fine. there's such a huge difference in the way she sounds when singing live now vs in the past. she's come such a long way & it's not hard to realise that," another added. One other fan questioned, "where is the mistake??"

Putting the naysayers on blast, someone pointed out, "You give a mic to one of them and tell them to sing and they would start shaking like they just got the pfizer shot." A non-fan also acknowledged Olivia's live singing skills, writing, "she sounds so f good and that's coming from someone that's not an Olivia Rodrigo fan. I actually never knew her vocals were THIS good."

