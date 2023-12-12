Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

While showing off her creativity in mixing and matching clothing pieces, the 'Uncut Gems' actress trades her bra top for a belt with several cutouts all over it.

Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has continued making people's jaws drop with her choice of style. While showing off her creativity in mixing and matching clothing pieces, the actress portraying Julia De Flore in "Uncut Gems" decided to cover her upper assets with a leather belt this time.

On Saturday, December 9, the 33-year-old actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California in yet another bizarre outfit. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen ditching her bra top and tee. Instead of wearing them, she made use of a green leather belt that came with plenty of small cutouts all over it to strategically cover her chest.

In addition to the belt, Julia opted to wear an oversized brown vintage leather jacket, which had a zipper and two very long sleeves. Flaunting her toned abs, she sported a pair of matching vintage denim pants with a low-waisted and wide-leg design. The jeans were long enough to nearly cover her pointed-toe black leather shoes.

To complete the eye-catching look, Julia carried a medium-sized brown vintage leather bag, which came with short straps. Despite having the bag with her, she chose to hold her smartphone in one of her hands. She also put on a pair of stylish yellow shades.

While keeping her fingernails long with natural color, the former girlfriend of Kanye West was not seen wearing any sparkling jewelry. In addition, her long dark red hair was let loose, parted in the middle and styled into loose waves.

This was not the first time Julia confidently stepped out in a bizarre ensemble. On October 12, she arrived at the studio of the "Sherri" show in New York City while wearing a pair of white underwear over a pair of long matching very low-waisted pants.

She flaunted her figure in a skimpy white bra top that came with two long ruffle sleeves. She also wore a pair of sheer white gloves, strappy matching platform high heels and a heart-shaped handbag. At that time, her long red hair was styled into loose waves while her bangs were parted to the side.

You can share this post!