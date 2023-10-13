Julia Fox Poses in Bizarre Outfit After Revealing Her Near-Death Drug Overdose Experience

INSTARimages/Jose Perez Celebrity

The actress portraying Julia De Flore in 'Uncut Gems' arrives at studio of the 'Sherri' show in New York City while wearing a pair of white underwear over a pair of matching pants.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has continued shocking the public with her choice of style. After revealing her near-death experience due to drug overdose, the actress portraying Julia De Flore in "Uncut Gems" struck a pose in a bizarre outfit.

The 33-year-old actress was caught on camera wearing a jaw-dropping all-white get-up when she arrived at the studio of the "Sherri" show in New York City on Thursday, October 12. In pictures making their rounds online, she was posing in front of cameras while wearing a pair of white underwear over a pair of long matching very low-waisted pants.

On that day, Julia also showed off her skin in a skimpy white bra top that came with two long ruffle sleeves. She put on a pair of sheer white gloves, strappy matching platform high heels and a heart-shaped handbag to complete the look. Her long red hair was styled into loose waves, while her bangs were parted to the side.

Julia's daring look came after she opened up about a "crazy" drug overdose experience that changed her life. When making an appearance on "The View" on Wednesday, October 11 to promote her new book titled "Down the Drain", she revealed that she "overdosed so many times she lost count" during her battle with addiction.

The former girlfriend of Kanye West recalled one of them, "The near-death experience was crazy, because the whole tunnel thing and all of that is real. But I saw it as a window, and the light was just spilling out from the window." She explained, "Then there was this little voice in my head that was like, 'Wait a minute, you're dying.' I was just like, 'Hold on. Hold on. Hold on.' " Later, she found herself in an ambulance when she woke up.

"I always go back to that one instance of seeing that light and feeling so warm, almost too warm, and I just knew that I wasn't gonna come back if I went to that place," Julia additionally shared. Noting that she considers herself more "spiritual" than "religious," she pointed out, "In a way, that happening really restored my faith."

In the book itself, Julia opened up about when she tried various drugs for the first time. She candidly said that she tried marijuana at the age of 11 years old and heroin at 16. "I know I'm flirting with fire, but it's just too damn good to resist," she penned in the book.

