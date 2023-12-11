Jodie Turner-Smith All Smiles in First Sighting Since Ex Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o New Romance

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The 'Queen and Slim' actress appears in good spirits at the screening of 'All of Us Strangers' a few days after her estranged husband packed on PDA with the Marvel star.

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith has made her first public appearance amid Joshua Jackson's new romance. The "Queen & Slim" actress appeared in good spirits when she attended a movie screening a few days after her estranged husband appeared to have confirmed his relationship with Lupita Nyong'o.

The 37-year-old actress attended the screening of her movie "All of Us Strangers" in the U.K. and struck a number of poses in front of cameras. In pictures making their rounds online on Sunday, December 10, she could be seen flashing her radiant smile as she flaunted her chic outfit.

For the movie event, Jodie looked stunning in her black-and-white formal ensemble. She showed off her toned abs in an oversized long-sleeved white button-up crop shirt. She also donned a pair of loose long black tailored pants that came with a high-waisted design.

To match the trousers, the actress put on a pair of black pointed-toe high heels. Looking fresh with her full makeup, including bold black lipstick and matching eyeliner, she parted her short dark-colored hair in the middle. In addition, she accessorized herself with a number of rings and a pair of earrings.

The new sighting came a few days after Joshua packed on PDA with Lupita. On Wednesday, December 6, the 45-year-old actor and the 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress were caught on camera holding hands while walking close next to each other at Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County, California.

Some of the photos showed Joshua and Lupita not being able to keep their hands off each other. At one point, they looked smitten with one another as she was seen adoringly gazing at him. Throughout the outing on the sunny day, they looked cheerful as they smiled from ear-to-ear.

Earlier that same day, sources told Daily Mail that the two are "officially dating." One of them spilled, "They have been amazing friends for a long time and Josh didn't want to ruin that. But as they've hung out more and more and dealt with their breakups, dealing with it together has added another level to their friendship." Recently, it was revealed that they have been "focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible."

Prior to the new romance, Joshua was slapped with divorce papers by Jodie in October. Meanwhile, Lupita dated Selema Masekela before she announced their split later that same month.

