Tiny Harris Calls Son King 'Sweetheart But a Terror at the Same Time' After Public Fight
The Xscape member gets candid about her mixed feelings for her teen son, whom he shares with T.I., nearly two weeks after he got into an argument with his parents on Instagram Live.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle has admitted to having mixed feelings about her son King Harris. Nearly two weeks after their public fight, the wife of T.I. publicly called the teen her "sweetheart but a terror at the same time."

The 48-year-old singer got candid about her feelings for her son via social media over the weekend. On Friday, December 8, she posted on her Instagram page a screenshot of a Facebook post from what appears to be a family friend. The post featured a throwback photo of young King, who was once caught "in the hood standing on business."

In the caption, Tiny wrote, "Man this lil dude @the_next_king10 has always been my sweetheart but a terror at the same time." She shared, "Nah he ain't frm the hood but Unlike any of his siblings he stayed in trouble fighting all the damn time & for slap boxing in school everyday like it was a sport!!"

Showing her unconditional love for her teen son, she continued, "But every parent with multi children know it's always that 1!! I'm truly Blessed for mine!! My two sons telling their story in their music. #FatherLikeSons @domani support our Kings!!!"

Tiny didn't forget to tag her stepson Domani Harris, who recently collaborated with King on the track "Father Like Sons". The song, which is a tribute to T.I., was released shortly after King livestreamed his altercation with his parents.

It went down at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on November 3. As things got heated, King appeared to confront his mother Tiny, who roasted him in the video. T.I. then stepped in to stop his son. The camera started shaking as it seemed that Tip got his kid in a headlock. King shouted, "Get off me n***a," to which his father replied, "You can't do nothing with me! There ain't s**t you can do with me!"

While King insisted that he "stand[s] on BUSINESS" following the fight, T.I. has played down the altercation. "Fck what dis internet talkin bout... Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot," he wrote on Instagram along with a snippet from his interview. "We all We Got...4LIFE..."

"Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain't nothing gon change that," the rapper/actor continued. "Now tune in to the new episode of #GOATTalk wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex."

