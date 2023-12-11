 

Paris Hilton Explains Why It 'Would Not Be Healthy' for Her to Get Pregnant

The 'Stars Are Blind' singer explains why she decided to have surrogates to carry her babies, explaining that her teenage trauma led to her fear of doctors.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton turned to a surrogate to deliver both of her children because she is terrified of doctors. The hotel heiress had a son Phoenix in January and a daughter named London in November with her husband Carter Reum - and she's now revealed one of the reasons behind her decision not to carry the babies herself is because she worried being pregnant would bring back bad memories of her time as a student at Provo Canyon - a psychiatric youth residential facility - in Utah.

"I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager ... If I'm in a doctor's office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can't breathe. I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety," she told Romper.

Paris admitted her busy schedule also contributed to her decision to use a surrogate, adding, "My schedule is out of control. There never would've been the right time to do it because there's literally no time to do anything in my life."

  Editors' Pick

The socialite previously alleged she had been subjected to "verbal, physical, emotional and psychological" torture whilst a teenage student at Provo Canyon and she's admitted it wasn't until she spoke about her ordeal that she finally stopped having "terrifying" nightmares.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she admitted, "Up until sharing my story publicly three years ago, I was scared to fall asleep. I wish I could have filmed my dreams and show you what they're like. They're terrifying and I am grateful to be on a path to healing so I don't have to relive them every night."

She added, "I was unable to report what I was experiencing, and for over two decades, I bottled up my emotions. But now, I am turning that pain into purpose. It is my goal that by the time Phoenix and London are teenagers, no child is abused in the name of 'treatment' worldwide and there are more community-based options to support and serve families. Research shows that is the most effective option."

