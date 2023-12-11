 

Halle Bailey 'Came Out Way Stronger' After 'The Little Mermaid'

Walt Disney Pictures
After facing numerous harsh criticisms in the new Disney adaptation of Princess Ariel, the Chloe x Halle singer believes that she has become much stronger.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey's recent success is credited for making her "way stronger." The 23-year-old actress portrayed Ariel in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" earlier this year, and Halle has described appearing in the movie as an "overwhelmingly beautiful" experience.

"This is a whole new world! 'Mermaid' was really my first big film, and it was interesting, because going into something that means so much to so many people for my first project was very overwhelming - but overwhelmingly beautiful," the actress - who previously starred in the TV sitcom "Grown-ish" - told Variety.

Halle feels she's grown from the experience of making the movie. She said, "When I wrapped, I felt such freedom and I was so proud of myself. I stumbled a bit along the way, but in the end, I came out way stronger."

  Editors' Pick

Halle also stars in "The Color Purple", the new period drama film based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name. The actress likened shooting the movie to attending a "family reunion."

Halle - who stars in the film alongside Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, and H.E.R. - explained, "Ariel taught me a lot about myself. So coming out of that energy into 'Color Purple' was so beautiful for me, because I felt more comfortable in my skin."

"Then to get to be on an all-black set, where you feel like you're at a family reunion every day, was the best thing ever. And it was a much smaller role, so it was so much easier to be really chilling on set all the time, watching my heroes, like Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson. Just looking and being like, 'How the hell am I here?' "

