 

Amanda Bynes Launches New Podcast Months After Leaving Mental Health Facility

For her new venture, the former child star is joined by her friend Paul Sieminski and they invite Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for the first episode.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes returns to the spotlight months after leaving a mental health facility. Over the weekend, the former child star launched "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" on Spotify in which she played the role of host/interviewer.

For her new venture, the 37-year-old is joined by her friend Paul Sieminski. In the first episode, the co-hosts invited Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

Amanda previously divulged on Instagram that she and Paul, whom she met in treatment, plan to interview their friends before diving into the celebrity world. "It's super impressive that Paul is going to be a part of it because he's a scientist and a biochemist," she added in a video.

"So having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think," the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate added. " 'Cause he's going to ask great questions and I think he'll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just like, topics of conversation."

Amanda is now going with blonde hair. She was last spotted with dark brunette hair exiting Capo Smoke & Cigar and a Ralphs supermarket in Orange County in August amid her stay at the mental health center.

The "Hairspray" star was previously placed on a 5150 hold in June after apparently calling police for help. It came just months after being placed on another hold back in March after she was reportedly found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.

A 5150 psychiatric hold is designed to protect those with mental health disorders who could be considered a danger to themselves or others. It allows them to be taken into care involuntarily to undergo psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for a period of up to 72 hours.

Amanda has suffered mental health issues in the past and previously spent nine years under a conservatorship which was controlled by her mother Lynn. The conservatorship began in 2013 after she was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility in Pasadena, California following a public meltdown and a string of legal troubles. The protective order ended last year.

