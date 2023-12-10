Adam Driver Sings His Christmas List to Santa While Playing Piano on 'SNL'

NBC Music

During his monologue in the December 8 episode, the 'Girls' alum also referred to not killing Harrison Ford's Han Solo in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Driver has returned to "Saturday Night Live" for another hosting gig. During his monologue in the Saturday, December 9 episode, the "House of Gucci" actor entertained viewers by showing off his piano skills.

The 40-year-old opened his monologue by telling the audience, "I'm so excited to be back, especially during this time of year." He added, "I love Christmas. It's my favorite holiday, the food, the music, the family… But largely it's because I have a very deep and personal relationship with Santa."

Noting that he has a special ritual with Santa, Adam quipped, "Usually I do it in private." He then sang his list to Santa while playing piano.

While singing, the "Girls" alum referred to not killing Harrison Ford's Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". He stated, "I liked for people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, 'You killed Han Solo.' I didn't kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo."

Adam concluded the segment by saying, "Well Santa, thank you for listening. I look forward to you breaking into my house." He added that he got Santa his own present in his new movie Ferrari, which releases on Christmas Day.

Being tapped as a musical guest that night was Olivia Rodrigo. The singer/actress kicked off the night with a slow piano rendition of "Vampire." For her econ performance, she delivered "All-American B***h".

