 

Selena Gomez Enjoys Girls' Night Out With Taylor Swift Amid Criticism on Benny Blanco Romance

Cover Images/Jose Perez/InStar
Celebrity

The 31-year-old and the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker step out to Brooklyn's Lucali pizza joint along with other celeb pals like Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy as well as Zoe Kravitz.

  • Dec 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez continued to enjoy her life despite getting criticism over her new romance with Benny Blanco. On Friday night, December 8, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress joined her BFF Taylor Swift and other celeb pals for a night out in New York City.

The 31-year-old and the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker stepped out to Brooklyn's Lucali pizza joint along with Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy as well as Zoe Kravitz. According to Page Six, the women had dinner after watching comedian Ramy Youssef perform at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

For the outing, Selena opted to go with a brown snake-print miniskirt and matching long coat, which she paired with a black top and black over-the-knee slouch boots. She styled her hair in soft waves, showing off the new blonde highlights she recently debuted.

  Editors' Pick

Selena confirmed her relationship with Blanco, who is best known for his work with Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, earlier this week. She initially wrote "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that said, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship." The former Disney darling also liked another photo from the account, which was titled, "Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco."

Selena went on to respond to comments on the site slamming the romance with Benny. In one, she declared, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." In another post, she wrote, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." Selena also insisted, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."

The "Wolves" hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life. She argued, "I don't understand … this is my happiest. If you don't [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all (sic)."

The Rare Beauty founder later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddled up to a man, who had most of his face cropped out but appeared to be Benny. Hours later, she took to her Instagram Story again to show off a ring on her finger, which featured a letter B.

