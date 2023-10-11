 

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Find Mutual Connections Despite 20-Year Age Gap

Amid their alleged romance, the Victoria's Secret model and the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor reportedly share many things in common, including a 'sense of humor.'

  Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper allegedly have found mutual connections between them despite their 20-year age gap. Amid their alleged romance, the Victoria's Secret model and the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor reportedly share many things in common, including a "sense of humor."

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10, a source spilled that the 28-year-old blonde beauty and the 48-year-old actor "have a lot in common." The source went on to explain, "They're both single parents to a young daughter and they share a similar sense of humor."

The insider further revealed that Gigi is currently "open to the idea of getting to know [Bradley] better." However, the insider noted that she still has "no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she's in a fully committed relationship."

About Gigi and Bradley's first meeting, the source explained that it was done through a mutual friend, leading to the two going out together "a couple of times." The source stated that she is "really enjoying spending time" with him.

However, the source pointed out, "It's still far too early to know where things might be headed since things aren't that serious right now." In the meantime, the source assured, "The attraction is there."

Similarly, another source previously told PEOPLE in a separate interview that Gigi might want to be involved in more than a friendship with Bradley. On Monday, the source said that she has "had sort of a crush on [Bradley] for a while."

"They are having fun. She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all," the source added. "[They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress."

"It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute…and there is an attraction," the source continued. Not stopping there, the source shared that Gigi has been attracted to try acting, which could be another similar interest she shares with Bradley.

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumors after going out together for a dinner date on October 5. The two were photographed leaving restaurant Via Carota in New York City and getting into the same car. On October 9, he was pictured dropping Gigi outside her apartment after seemingly coming back from an overnight getaway.

