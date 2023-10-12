David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

Instagram Celebrity

Yoga instructor and former glamor model Rebecca Loos reportedly wants the former England captain to 'man up and publicly apologize' for hurting his wife Victoria.

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Loos is upset that David Beckham keeps "playing the victim" after his new docuseries resurfaced the affair allegations between them. The former glamor model reportedly wants the former England captain to "man up and publicly apologize" for hurting his wife Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams.

"Rebecca thinks David should man up and publicly apologize for the pain he caused his wife instead of playing the victim," an alleged friend of Rebecca told Daily Mail. "He has always described the affair claims as 'ludicrous,' but he has never confirmed or denied that one took place."

Rebecca recently also broke her silence on the backlash she received in the wake of the resurfaced affair claims. When responding to an Instagram user who defended her against the "disgusting" comments, she wrote, "Thank you, am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can."

In 2004, Rebecca, who worked as David's personal assistant in 2003, claimed that she had an affair with the former England national soccer team captain during her short-term employment. David and his wife Victoria vehemently denied the claims and labeled them as "ludiscrous."

On the Netflix docuseries, "Beckham", David and Victoria reflected on the past affair allegations, detailing the effect it had on their marriage. "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," the former Real Madrid player said.

Explaining that he "felt physically sick every day," the father of four shared, "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

His wife then chimed in, "100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest." The fashion designer added, "You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

