Rebecca Loos Breaks Silence on Backlash Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Affair Allegations

The Dutch former media personality, who claimed she had an affair with the former soccer player while working as his personal assistant, responds to the 'nasty' comments in the wake of David's new Netflix docuseries.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Loos has broken her silence on backlash addressed at her following the release of the Netflix docuseries "Beckham". After the docuseries resurfaces past allegations that the Dutch model had an affair with David Beckham, she has responded to the "nasty" comments from social media users.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo in which she showed off her flexibility, Rebecca received a support from one follower who defended her against the "disgusting" comments left by other users underneath the post. Responding to the fan's remark, she wrote, "Thank you, am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can."

Others also hit back at the critics, with one saying, "The amount of hate this poor lady is receiving is shocking. Most of them mothers, some of them are shouting about mental health in their bios.. To bring another woman down and troll her says much more about you! #vile What a world!"

Defending Rebecca, one other wrote, "Imagine trolling somebody over something that's nothing to do with you ... sad times." Someone else echoed the sentiment as claiming, "I am so shocked by some of these vile comments so so sad women tearing other women down."

In 2004, Rebecca, who worked as David's personal assistant in 2003, claimed that she had an affair with the former England national soccer team captain during her short-term employment. David and his wife Victoria Beckham (formerly Victoria Adams) vehemently denied the claims and labeled them as "ludiscrous."

On the docuseries, David and Victoria reflected on the past affair allegations, detailing the effect it had on their marriage. "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage," the former Real Madrid player said.

His wife then chimed in, "100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest." The fashion designer added, "You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

