 

Teresa Giudice Unfazed by Backlash Over New Collaboration With Controversial Fashion Brand

Teresa Giudice Unfazed by Backlash Over New Collaboration With Controversial Fashion Brand
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite being bombarded with criticisms for partnering with Shein, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star does not let it stop her from promoting new products from her 'SHEIN x Giudice Girls' collection.

  • Oct 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice appeared unfazed by backlash over her new collaboration with a controversial fashion brand. Despite being bombarded with criticisms for partnering with Shein, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" did not let the matter stop her from promoting products from her "SHEIN x Giudice Girls" collection.

On Tuesday, October 10, the 51-year-old made use of Instagram Story to repost Shein's Instagram post featuring products of their new collaboration. In the post itself, Shein penned, "Neutrals never go out of style, especially when they're this alluring [brown heart emoji]. Dive into the chic world of the #SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection at the link in our bio!"

Previously, Teresa made a huge announcement that she and her daughters, who go by the name Giudice Girls, have launched products from their collaboration with Shein. In a joint Instagram post with her daughters, 22-year-old Gia, 17-year-old Milania as well as 14-year-old Audriana, they revealed, "We are SO excited to finally announce our partnership with @sheinofficial to curate the ultimate pre-holiday collection, #SHEINxGiudiceGirls."

  Editors' Pick

They went on to describe, "All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In!" They continued, "We worked so hard to make this special for you all, and we hope you LOVE LOVE LOVE it as much as we do! Thank you so much for supporting the Giudice Girls! #SHEINForAll #SHEINpartner."

Instead of compliments, Teresa, Gia, Milania and Audriana were criticized for choosing to partner with Shein, which was deemed a "problematic" fast fashion company. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user pointed out, "Ugh Shein has a horrible horrible history of labor abuses. Terrible."

Similarly, another chimed in, "Cheap, tacky clothes, made off the slave labor industry. Seems EXACTLY like the type of business you'd associate with. Very on brand." Meanwhile, a third stated, "Not only is this post tone deaf with all that is going on in Israel, but to align yourself with a company that has sold swastikas on their website is reprehensible."

A fourth, in the meantime, bluntly wrote, "A SHEIN ad? How embarrassing!" The commenter further claimed, "I guess we have confirmation that your bags and designer clothes are fakes as well as those Cartier bracelets from Christmas."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Related Posts
Teresa Giudice Compared to 'Cartoon Character' After Posting New Edited Photos

Teresa Giudice Compared to 'Cartoon Character' After Posting New Edited Photos

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Admits to Losing 40 Pounds After Her Mom's Subtle Hints

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Admits to Losing 40 Pounds After Her Mom's Subtle Hints

Teresa Giudice Blasted Over 'Fake Face' After Posting Heavily Edited Pictures

Teresa Giudice Blasted Over 'Fake Face' After Posting Heavily Edited Pictures

Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on 'Shaky' Marriage Rumors With Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on 'Shaky' Marriage Rumors With Luis Ruelas

Latest News
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Legally Married for This Reason
  • Oct 12, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Legally Married for This Reason

Teresa Giudice Unfazed by Backlash Over New Collaboration With Controversial Fashion Brand
  • Oct 12, 2023

Teresa Giudice Unfazed by Backlash Over New Collaboration With Controversial Fashion Brand

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Approach on Dealing With Mom Guilt
  • Oct 11, 2023

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Approach on Dealing With Mom Guilt

Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine
  • Oct 11, 2023

Mia Khalifa Dropped by Playboy, Losing Business Deal Over Her Support for Palestine

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Doesn't Like 'Giving Advice'
  • Oct 11, 2023

Selena Gomez Explains Why She Doesn't Like 'Giving Advice'

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War
  • Oct 11, 2023

Drake and DJ Khaled Called Out for Going Radio Silent on Israel-Palestine War

Most Read
Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants
Celebrity

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers Significantly After Israel Post Backlash

Dolly Parton Scared of Losing Half of Her Fans If She Takes Political Stance

Dolly Parton Scared of Losing Half of Her Fans If She Takes Political Stance

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Diddy Reveals His Encounter With Aliens and 'Their Ships' in Florida

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Natalie Portman Is 'in Horror' at Hamas Attacks, Gal Gadot Asks People to Support Israel

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Gigi Hadid Has 'Crush' on Bradley Cooper After Overnight Getaway Amid Romance Rumors

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Haze Khadra Seen Hanging Out With Best Friend Bella Hadid's Ex Marc Kalman

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh Not 'Wallowing' Despite Rumored Split From Charlie Gooch