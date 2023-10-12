Teresa Giudice Unfazed by Backlash Over New Collaboration With Controversial Fashion Brand

Instagram Celebrity

Despite being bombarded with criticisms for partnering with Shein, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star does not let it stop her from promoting new products from her 'SHEIN x Giudice Girls' collection.

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice appeared unfazed by backlash over her new collaboration with a controversial fashion brand. Despite being bombarded with criticisms for partnering with Shein, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" did not let the matter stop her from promoting products from her "SHEIN x Giudice Girls" collection.

On Tuesday, October 10, the 51-year-old made use of Instagram Story to repost Shein's Instagram post featuring products of their new collaboration. In the post itself, Shein penned, "Neutrals never go out of style, especially when they're this alluring [brown heart emoji]. Dive into the chic world of the #SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection at the link in our bio!"

Previously, Teresa made a huge announcement that she and her daughters, who go by the name Giudice Girls, have launched products from their collaboration with Shein. In a joint Instagram post with her daughters, 22-year-old Gia, 17-year-old Milania as well as 14-year-old Audriana, they revealed, "We are SO excited to finally announce our partnership with @sheinofficial to curate the ultimate pre-holiday collection, #SHEINxGiudiceGirls."

They went on to describe, "All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In!" They continued, "We worked so hard to make this special for you all, and we hope you LOVE LOVE LOVE it as much as we do! Thank you so much for supporting the Giudice Girls! #SHEINForAll #SHEINpartner."

Instead of compliments, Teresa, Gia, Milania and Audriana were criticized for choosing to partner with Shein, which was deemed a "problematic" fast fashion company. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user pointed out, "Ugh Shein has a horrible horrible history of labor abuses. Terrible."

Similarly, another chimed in, "Cheap, tacky clothes, made off the slave labor industry. Seems EXACTLY like the type of business you'd associate with. Very on brand." Meanwhile, a third stated, "Not only is this post tone deaf with all that is going on in Israel, but to align yourself with a company that has sold swastikas on their website is reprehensible."

A fourth, in the meantime, bluntly wrote, "A SHEIN ad? How embarrassing!" The commenter further claimed, "I guess we have confirmation that your bags and designer clothes are fakes as well as those Cartier bracelets from Christmas."

