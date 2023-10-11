Britney Spears' Lawyer Insists She Has Driver License After Being Busted for Traffic Violations

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' singer was cited for two infractions when she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in September, but her attorney claims that she has her required documentation.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears recently had a run-in with the law. The singer was reportedly busted on the road in Ventura County, California last month, during which she was cited for two traffic violations, but her lawyer has claimed that she has her required documentation.

"Britney at all times had a license and insurance," Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, October 10 in response to the report of her alleged traffic violations. He insisted, "This is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

Earlier that day, TMZ reported that Britney was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol when driving her white Mercedes on September 10. She was initially pulled over for speeding, going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The 41-year-old was cooperative during the stop and was able to get off with a warning for the speeding, but was handed down two citations for driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance. The pair of violations have accrued a balance of $1,140, which she has to pay by October 24, according to the outlet.

The news of Britney's alleged infractions comes after the Ventura County Sheriffs performed a wellness check on the pop star amid concerns stemming from her knife dance video. After posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her L.A. mansion, she uploaded another clip that showed her sporting a bandage on her finger.

The "Lucky" singer insisted that the knives were fake, telling her fans, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira (monkey face emoji.)!!!" She also slammed police for conducting the welfare check, saying, "Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me."

"I am getting an apology. I've been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!" she continued fuming. "Don't talk about it, come on, let's DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I'm in the wrong…nope it's an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It's about power for cops."

