Gisele Bundchen Recalls Daughter Vivian's Horseback Riding Request After 'Intense' Injury

In a new interview, the model declares that she is proud of her 10-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Tom Brady, for overcoming her fear and doing the sports again after breaking her arm.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen reflected on how Vivian returned to her favorite activity. In a new interview, the model, who wrote a cookbook titled "Nourish", recalled the moment her daughter requested to try jumping again during horseback riding after suffering from an "intense" injury.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, October 10, the 43-year-old model made a reference to her 10-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her former husband Tom Brady. "She was like, 'Mom, I want to go back jumping again.' And I'm like, 'Okay.' She overcame that fear that was really real for her," she recounted.

During the chat, Gisele offered details to the outlet about Vivian getting her arm injured while riding a horse three years ago. "She had a fall. That's another thing, she had a fall and she broke her arm," she revealed. "Three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."

About the "crazy" incident which happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, she stated, "I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life." She went on to describe, "It was intense. And then she just was like...for six months, she had to have the cast and she had to do another surgery to remove the pin."

"You would think after going through all of that at 7 years old that you wouldn't want to do it anymore," the proud mother continued. "After a year, after the pin was removed, we started going to ride horses again. Just the western kind. It was just easy on the beach."

Gisele further shared, "When we went to Costa Rica, we were just riding easy. And then she, little by little, at first she was just riding with me on the saddle, and then she started riding alone a little bit, slower. A few months, she's running on the beach. I'm like, 'Hold on!' " She additionally said that Vivian bravely asked her mother if she could try jumping again during horseback riding after several riding attempts.

In addition to Gisele, Vivian appeared to have received support for her horseback riding return from her father Tom. On Saturday, October 7, the 46-year-old retired New England Patriots quarterback cheered on Vivian when she was practicing jumps on a tall brown horse, as seen in a photo and video that he uploaded via Instagram Story.

