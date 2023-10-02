Britney Spears Rants Against Police for Conducting Welfare Check After Her Knife Dancing Videos

Instagram Celebrity

The pop star, who previously sparked concern after posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her L.A. mansion, argues that she's 'been bullied in my home for so long now' and she's had enough.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears was upset that she couldn't have fun in peace. In a new social media post, the "Toxic" hitmaker bashed police officers who conducted a welfare check on her after she posted knife dancing videos.

"Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???" the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram on Saturday, September 30. "The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me."

"I am getting an apology. I've been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!" she continued fuming. "Don't talk about it, come on, let's DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I'm in the wrong…nope it's an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It's about power for cops."

Britney previously sparked concern after posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her L.A. mansion. Catching wind of fans' worries, the pop star told them, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira (monkey face emoji.)!!!"

Britney was referring to Shakira dancing with a pair of ornamental knives at the MTV VMAs earlier this month when she performed a medley of some of her greatest hits. It seems the singer was paying homage to an Arabic dance known to some as the dance of the daggers.

On Friday, the "Gimme More" songstress assured her online devotees that the knives she used were fake. "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives," she penned alongside a video of her dancing.

"No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!" she went on stressing. "Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks!"

