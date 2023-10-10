Britney Spears Expresses Desire to Cover Beyonce's 'Daddy Lessons' With Jay-Z

Instagram Music

After posting two videos of her dancing to the track off Bey's 2016's album 'Lemonade', the 'Sometimes' singer proposes her own version of the song with the help of Beyonce's husband.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is seemingly feeling musically inspired these days. While gearing up to release her first memoir "The Woman in Me", the Princess of Pop has expressed her desire to cover Beyonce Knowles' "Daddy Lessons".

On Sunday, October 8, the singer posted two videos of her dancing to the 2016 track of Beyonce's sixth studio album "Lemonade". In both videos, she rocked a racy purple thong bodysuit as she grooved to the song. She paired the strappy, sheer lingerie with a pair of tall black boots.

The 42-year-old wore her blonde hair in a long straight style in parts of the videos, and wearing it pulled back in other sections. It's unclear if she's already in the holiday spirits early or if the clips are old as Britney could be seen dancing with a sparkling Christmas tree in the background.

Later on Monday, Britney followed up the videos with another one that showed her interest on working with Jay-Z to work on a cover of "Daddy Lessons". "So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge ... so I guess it's safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually. !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it ... what's up???" she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted clip.

"Daddy Lessons" is a country track from Beyonce's blockbuster album. While it's not one of the singles of the set, the song debuted and peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon the album's release. It spawned a remix featuring The Chicks that was released later in 2016.

Britney last released a new song in July of this year as she teamed up with will.i.am on "Mind Your Business". Her last studio album "Glory" was released in 2016. In August 2023, it was reported that the "...Baby One More Time" songstress is working on her upcoming album with other fellow artists amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

"She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists," a source told Page Six about Britney's alleged plans to drop a new album. The source continued, "Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book ['The Woman in Me'] release." The music project, however, has not been confirmed by Britney's team.

