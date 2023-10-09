Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old model and reality TV star is pictured making the crude gesture while showing off a series of stylish looks as she works in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner seemingly isn't happy being distracted while working. The 27-year-old model and reality TV star was pictured showing off a series of stylish looks as she worked in New York City.

In the photos circulating online, Kendall was pictured being joined by a camera crew while working on a fashion campaign. For the day outing, "The Kardashians" star rocked several outfits, including large duster coats in several colors.

Kendall was also seen donning chic monochromatic outfits. They included a black pantsuit, a sleek black shift dress as well as black capri pants with a matching T-shirt. The rumored girlfriend of Bad Bunny opted for a bra for the occasions.

At one point, the daughter of Kris Jenner was seen strutting her stuff while wearing a black crop top and a pair of black pantsuit. She then held her hand and made a middle finger gesture to the camera. It's unknown if the crude gesture was part of the photo shoot or if she flipped off the paparazzi and the onlookers.

A fan shared the snaps on Reddit. "Now who got Kendall f**ked up," one user joked. Another fan, meanwhile, was mesmerized by "her smile" instead of focusing on Kendall's hand gesture.

Kendall's new sighting arrived after she and Bad Bunny showed PDA in Gucci's latest campaign. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her rapper boyfriend couldn't keep their hands off each other while striking a romantic pose for Gucci's Valigeria collection.

In a snap, the catwalk beauty was seen sitting on a luggage cart full of Gucci suitcases and bags. Her beau, meanwhile, hugged her from behind as they smiled ear-to-ear. Another picture saw the couple getting off an escalator as they sported Gucci products from head to toe.

They were also seen walking in the airport as they carried two Gucci bags each. The reality star and the "Bullet Train" actor wore matching black outfits in the clip, looking like a power couple.

