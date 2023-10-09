 

Jodie Turner-Smith Takes Cigarette Break in New Sighting Amid Joshua Jackson Divorce

After filing for divorce from the 'Dawson's Creek' star, the 'Queen and Slim' actress is spotted smoking before heading to a gym in Los Angeles for her morning workout.

  Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith has treated herself to a cigarette amid her divorce from Joshua Jackson. In a new sighting after she filed for divorce from her actor husband, the "Queen & Slim" actress was caught on camera taking the cigarette break.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted smoking on Saturday, October 7 when she was out and about in Los Angeles. In pictures obtained and published by Us Weekly, she put the cigarette in front of her mouth before heading to a gym for a Pilates class.

For her morning workout, Jodie showed off her fit physique in a black sports bra top and a sleeveless blue crop tee. She also donned a pair of long black leggings, golden and silver bracelets as well as a black baseball hat that came with white graphics.

To complete her look, Jodie put on a pair of simple earrings, black sunglasses and ivory high boots. She was also carrying a bottle of water and a smartphone.

During her day out, Jodie appeared to be in good spirits. "She looked confident and ready for an early morning workout," an eyewitness spilled to the outlet. The eyewitness further said that she looked "happy and relaxed" following her hour-long class.

The new sighting came after Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua. The "Sex Education" star submitted the legal documents, wherein she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her and Joshua's separation after nearly four years of marriage.

As the date of the split, Jodie allegedly wrote September 13. In the papers, she asked for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie, and the option of spousal support to be removed. She also revealed in the documents that the two have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jodie and Joshua called it quits reportedly due to their hectic schedule. "Jodie and Joshua's hectic work schedules started to weigh on their relationship starting over a year ago when they were both filming projects and not always in the same place," a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

"They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," the source continued. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

