 

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

More than three years after being involved in a romantic relationship, the 'Anything Goes' podcast host and the 'a little more time' singer reportedly are no longer together.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Emma Chamberlain and Role Model have allegedly broken up. After years being involved in a romantic relationship, the host of weekly podcast series "Anything Goes" and the musician, who is known for his song "a little more time", are reportedly no longer together.

The 22-year-old YouTuber's current relationship status with the 26-year-old singer/songwriter, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, was revealed to E! News on Saturday, October 7. A number of sources spoke to the outlet, claiming that the two have called it quits. However, the sources did not offer any further details about the reason behind the split and the exact time of the breakup.

Emma and Role had been dating for more than three years. Though so, the two only went public with their romance in March 2022. At the time, they made an appearance together on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars' after-party. A few days afterward, Role released a music video in accompaniment of his song "neverletyougo" that starred Emma.

The former couple officially confirmed their romance in February through a joint interview with GQ magazine. During their chat for the magazine's special Valentine's Day edition, Role revealed the first time he fell in love with Emma was in March 2020.

The "forever&more" singer additionally told the magazine that it happened on the day he first downloaded TikTok. He went on to recall that he found a video of her "trying to twerk to a Dayglow song in the bathroom and surprising herself that her a** moved a little bit."

"For some reason, I don't know why, had nothing to do with the twerking, I'm not a f**king creep, but it showed her personality. I feel like I'm good at reading people through a screen," he explained. He further decided to make the first move by sliding into her Instagram Direct Message.

Emma and Role had since been texting each other for two months before they actually met for the first time. "You do this thing where you're texting someone for two months, where you're just fantasizing about the meeting every day. I was like, 'Oh, my god. She's going to jump into my arms,' " he recounted. Their meet-up appeared to have gone well and they started their "private but not secret" relationship later on.

