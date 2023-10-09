 

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex
Universal Pictures/Instagram
Celebrity

The Kuwaiti-born Beverly Hills-raised socialite, who shares a son with the Hollywood icon, is seen attending a Sting concert with her ex Nicolas Burggruen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

  • Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah appeared to have reunited with her ex. Noor, who shares a son with the Hollywood icon, was pictured attending a Sting concert with Nicolas Burggruen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Saturday, October 7 outing marked the first time they were seen together since February 2020. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Noor donned a sheer long-sleeve top that flashed her black bra for the outing. The new mom paired them with knee-high boots and her signature workout leggings.

As for Nicolas, who is 33 years older than Noor, went color-coordinated with the Imagine Entertainment producer by wearing an all-black suit. He finished his look with a sweater and matching lace-up shoes.

Noor and Nicolas were snapped making their way through security through the VIP side entrance of the historic Hollywood venue. The Kuwaiti-born Beverly Hills-raised socialite, who was seated at the center of the VIP pool circle section closest to the stage with Nicolas, seemingly had a blast at the concert as she shared a video of the British 72-year-old rocker belting out his 1993 hit "Fields of Gold".

  Editors' Pick

Noor and the Parisian-born German-American financier dated after the former broke up with 80-year-old The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. In August 2018, Noor called Nicolas "my partner in crime." A year later, she dubbed Nicolas, who used to date supermodel Claudia Schiffer, her "bestie for life," adding that he's "such a wonderful, sweet, and loyal friend."

The exes' outing came after it was reported that Noor and Al are still together even after the 29-year-old beauty filed a petition asking a court to grant her physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman. A spokesperson for the 83-year-old actor, however, insisted he and Noor are still in a relationship and have "mutually reached agreements" about their son.

The representative told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together."

In the paperwork, Noor agreed to give "The Godfather" actor joint legal custody of Roman. That would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education, and religion. It also included voluntary declaration of parentage which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Travis Kelce Injured in Chiefs VS. Vikings Game Sans Taylor Swift
Related Posts
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Al Pacino and GF Noor Alfallah Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Newborn's Name

Al Pacino and GF Noor Alfallah Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Newborn's Name

Latest News
Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating
  • Oct 09, 2023

Emma Chamberlain and Boyfriend Role Model Break Up After Three Years of Dating

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting
  • Oct 09, 2023

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career
  • Oct 09, 2023

Sharon Stone Has No Regret for Choosing Motherhood Over Career

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again
  • Oct 09, 2023

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Tops Billboard 200 Again

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America
  • Oct 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Launches New Non-Profit Organization to Raise Awareness of Women's Issues in America

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday
  • Oct 09, 2023

Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Most Read
Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Jodie Marsh Uses OnlyFans Money to Fund Her Farm

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Julie Bowen Jokes Sofia Vergara Needs No Taylor Swift to Take Her Out After Joe Manganiello Split

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Offset Says Performing With Quavo at 2023 BET Awards Was a 'Healing' Moment

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Meghan Markle Wrote Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's Wedding Invitations

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'