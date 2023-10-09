Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Universal Pictures/Instagram Celebrity

The Kuwaiti-born Beverly Hills-raised socialite, who shares a son with the Hollywood icon, is seen attending a Sting concert with her ex Nicolas Burggruen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino's baby mama Noor Alfallah appeared to have reunited with her ex. Noor, who shares a son with the Hollywood icon, was pictured attending a Sting concert with Nicolas Burggruen at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Saturday, October 7 outing marked the first time they were seen together since February 2020. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Noor donned a sheer long-sleeve top that flashed her black bra for the outing. The new mom paired them with knee-high boots and her signature workout leggings.

As for Nicolas, who is 33 years older than Noor, went color-coordinated with the Imagine Entertainment producer by wearing an all-black suit. He finished his look with a sweater and matching lace-up shoes.

Noor and Nicolas were snapped making their way through security through the VIP side entrance of the historic Hollywood venue. The Kuwaiti-born Beverly Hills-raised socialite, who was seated at the center of the VIP pool circle section closest to the stage with Nicolas, seemingly had a blast at the concert as she shared a video of the British 72-year-old rocker belting out his 1993 hit "Fields of Gold".

Noor and the Parisian-born German-American financier dated after the former broke up with 80-year-old The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. In August 2018, Noor called Nicolas "my partner in crime." A year later, she dubbed Nicolas, who used to date supermodel Claudia Schiffer, her "bestie for life," adding that he's "such a wonderful, sweet, and loyal friend."

The exes' outing came after it was reported that Noor and Al are still together even after the 29-year-old beauty filed a petition asking a court to grant her physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman. A spokesperson for the 83-year-old actor, however, insisted he and Noor are still in a relationship and have "mutually reached agreements" about their son.

The representative told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman. They are still together."

In the paperwork, Noor agreed to give "The Godfather" actor joint legal custody of Roman. That would allow him to help make decisions on matters such as medical treatment, education, and religion. It also included voluntary declaration of parentage which was signed by both of them six days after the birth of their son.

You can share this post!