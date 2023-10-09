Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Instagram Celebrity

The celebrity chef, who was known for hosting 'Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello' for 10 seasons since 2003, died at a California hospital after being treated for an acute allergic reaction for the past week.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has sadly passed away at the age of 61. The former star of Food Network died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he had been treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

Confirming Michael's death was his company, Gruppo Chiarello. "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," it read. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts," the message added. "His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

The California native was known for hosting "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" for 10 seasons since 2003. The Food Network series won three Emmys between 2003 and 2006.

In addition, Michael appeared on other cooking series like "Top Chef", "Top Chef Masters", "The Next Iron Chef", "Iron Chef America" as well as "Supermarket Superstar". He also made appearances as a guest chef on "The Today Show", "Regis & Kathy", "The View" and "CBS Early Show".

Graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, New York in 1982, Michael was named Food & Wine Magazine's Chef of the Year in 1985. He was also named Chef of the Year by his alma mater in 1995.

Michael's first restaurant, Tra Vigne, was first opened in 1986 in Napa Valley. Throughout the years, the late chef had developed and opened more than 10 restaurants in the Northern California region. Michael had also written eight cookbooks since 1995.

You can share this post!